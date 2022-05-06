Headlines / Quote of the Week

Sir Fibs-A-Lot: Medical and legal experts at Yale and the UT Southwestern Medical Center published a report May 2 finding that Attorney General Ken Paxton relied on "repeated errors and omissions" to conclude that gender affirming medical care is child abuse. "These are not close calls or areas of reasonable disagreement," the report said.

I Like Big Maps & I Cannot Lie: A newly adopted map of the state's electricity supply chain will help state employees get fuel to necessary facilities during disasters more efficiently than was possible during Winter Storm Uri. The Texas Electricity Supply Chain Security and Mapping Committee adopted the map of critical infrastructure including electric generation plants on April 29.

Baby Got Back Into the Office: In April, Austin's offices were occupied at a higher rate than any other U.S. city, The Wall Street Journal reported. Data from office security firm Kastle Systems showed their Austin offices were 59% occupied, while cities such as New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., recorded office occupancy between 32% and 37%. The Journal posited that the difference was due to Austin's young workforce.

In Da Crib: Travis County employees will all receive eight weeks of paid parental leave, effective June 7, after a May 3 vote of Travis County Commissioners. In response, Council Member Vanessa Fuentes has asked the city to consider doubling the existing six weeks of paid parental leave while extending eligibility to people who have been employed with the city for six months, rather than one year.

Straight Outta Tarrytown: The Austin Transportation and Austin Public Works departments have completed more than $2 million in sidewalk improvements in Tarrytown, city and Austin ISD officials announced in an April 27 press conference. The improvements run along Exposition Boulevard from Bonnie Road to West 35thStreet near Casis Elementary School and O. Henry Middle School.

The Notorious R.M.C.: Members of the Resource Management Commission are at a stalemate over a proposed resolution that would direct Austin Energy to dissuade builders from using toxic materials, through the help of a working group, the Austin Monitor reported. The resolution did not pass after a 4-4 tie with one abstention. Commissioner Tom "Smitty" Smith urged his colleagues to call each other to resolve issues faster.

93.25 Problems & They're All Unengaged Voters: Travis County had a 6.75% early voting turnout rate ahead of the May 7 election that includes Austin's Prop A to end low-level marijuana enforcement, and two statewide constitutional propositions. That number is down from 10% in the March primary elections.

Quote of the Week

"I feel tired of men, and especially Republican men, telling women what to do."

– Janet Bernson, 72-year-old Austin protester who embraced the women’s movement of the 1970s, during the May 3 march at the Capitol