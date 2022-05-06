Abortion Resources for Texans and Beyond
From counseling to contraception to legal services, here are your options
Fri., May 6, 2022
At the time of publication, abortion is still legal in Texas prior to the first detection of fetal cardiac activity, which typically occurs around six weeks. However, if the Supreme Court's draft opinion on Roe v. Wade reflects the final decision of the court, performing an abortion (but not receiving one) will become a felony 30 days after the Supreme Court overturns Roe, due to a "trigger law" the Legislature enacted last year.
Current Texas law requires physicians to examine patients in person before providing abortion medication and bans the delivery of such medications by mail. Patients who use telemedicine for abortions are not criminally liable, although some states have prosecuted such patients under different laws.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved abortion medications for up to 10 weeks' gestation.
Disclaimer: The following does not constitute an endorsement of listed organizations, companies, and services, but is intended to inform readers about resources Texas abortion-seekers have taken advantage of.
Abortion Services
Aid Access Virtual care and prescriptions. aidaccess.org
Austin Women's Health Center Medical care with a focus on abortion aftercare. 512/443-2888. austinwomenshealth.com
Planned Parenthood Abortion clinic and reproductive health care provider. plannedparenthood.org
Whole Woman's Health Abortion clinic and virtual abortion care provider. wholewomanshealth.com
Financial Assistance for Abortion Costs
Brigid Alliance Provides funding for travel to New Mexico and Colorado. brigidalliance.org
Fund Texas Choice Provides funding for expenses related to abortion, including travel and lodging. fundtexaschoice.org
Mariposa Fund Provides support for undocumented people seeking abortion care in New Mexico. mariposafund.org
Lilith Fund Provides direct funding for abortions. lilithfund.org
SYS (Support Your Sistah) Provides money, child care assistance, food, transportation, and abortion doulas. Hotline: 469/978-7710. theafiyacenter.org
Texas Equal Access Fund Provides direct funding for abortions. teafund.org
Women's Reproductive Rights Assistance Project (WRRAP) Provides financial assistance for disadvantaged women. wrrap.org
Out-of-Country Online Pharmacies Selling Abortion Pills
Source: Plan C
Secure Abortion Pills secureabortionpills.com
Abortion Rx abortionrx.com
Generic Abortion Pills genericabortionpills.com
Buy MTP Kits bit.ly/3y9Riaf
Abortion Privacy abortionprivacy.com
Online Abortion Pills onlineabortionpillrx.com
Contraception
Planned Parenthood North Austin location provides medical care. 512/331-1288. bit.ly/3s5XZGo
The Bridge Collective Provides transportation and practical support; delivers free emergency contraception and pregnancy tests. thebridgecollective.org
General Information
National Network of Abortion Funds Connects people with local abortion funds. abortionfunds.org
Need Abortion Provides information on where to access abortion care in Texas. needabortion.org
Plan C Provides information about ordering abortion pills by mail. plancpills.org
Legal Advice
If/When/How Provides free legal advice and helpline for anyone seeking abortion. ifwhenhow.org, reprolegalhelpline.org
Jane's Due Process Provides free legal help to pregnant minors. 24/7 hotline: 866/999-5263 (English and Spanish; also accepts texts). janesdueprocess.org
Counseling and Phone Support
All-Options Unintended pregnancy support and options counseling. 888/493-0092. all-options.org
Exhale Pro-Voice After-abortion support hotline.Text hotline: 617/749-2948. exhaleprovoice.org
Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.
For more, check out our War on Women's Health page.