Abortion Resources for Texans and Beyond

At the time of publication, abortion is still legal in Texas prior to the first detection of fetal cardiac activity, which typically occurs around six weeks. However, if the Supreme Court's draft opinion on Roe v. Wade reflects the final decision of the court, performing an abortion (but not receiving one) will become a felony 30 days after the Supreme Court overturns Roe, due to a "trigger law" the Legislature enacted last year.

Current Texas law requires physicians to examine patients in person before providing abortion medication and bans the delivery of such medications by mail. Patients who use telemedicine for abortions are not criminally liable, although some states have prosecuted such patients under different laws.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved abortion medications for up to 10 weeks' gestation.

Disclaimer: The following does not constitute an endorsement of listed organizations, companies, and services, but is intended to inform readers about resources Texas abortion-seekers have taken advantage of.

Abortion Services

Aid Access Virtual care and prescriptions. aidaccess.org

Austin Women's Health Center Medical care with a focus on abortion aftercare. 512/443-2888. austinwomenshealth.com

Planned Parenthood Abortion clinic and reproductive health care provider. plannedparenthood.org

Whole Woman's Health Abortion clinic and virtual abortion care provider. wholewomanshealth.com

Financial Assistance for Abortion Costs

Brigid Alliance Provides funding for travel to New Mexico and Colorado. brigidalliance.org

Fund Texas Choice Provides funding for expenses related to abortion, including travel and lodging. fundtexaschoice.org

Mariposa Fund Provides support for undocumented people seeking abortion care in New Mexico. mariposafund.org

Lilith Fund Provides direct funding for abortions. lilithfund.org

SYS (Support Your Sistah) Provides money, child care assistance, food, transportation, and abortion doulas. Hotline: 469/978-7710. theafiyacenter.org

Texas Equal Access Fund Provides direct funding for abortions. teafund.org

Women's Reproductive Rights Assistance Project (WRRAP) Provides financial assistance for disadvantaged women. wrrap.org

Out-of-Country Online Pharmacies Selling Abortion Pills

Source: Plan C

Secure Abortion Pills secureabortionpills.com

Abortion Rx abortionrx.com

Generic Abortion Pills genericabortionpills.com

Buy MTP Kits bit.ly/3y9Riaf

Abortion Privacy abortionprivacy.com

Online Abortion Pills onlineabortionpillrx.com

Contraception

Planned Parenthood North Austin location provides medical care. 512/331-1288. bit.ly/3s5XZGo

The Bridge Collective Provides transportation and practical support; ­delivers free emergency contraception and pregnancy tests. ­thebridgecollective.org

General Information

National Network of Abortion Funds Connects people with local abortion funds. abortionfunds.org

Need Abortion Provides information on where to access abortion care in Texas. needabortion.org

Plan C Provides information about ordering abortion pills by mail. plancpills.org

Legal Advice

If/When/How Provides free legal advice and helpline for anyone seeking abortion. ifwhenhow.org, reprolegalhelpline.org

Jane's Due Process Provides free legal help to pregnant minors. 24/7 hotline: 866/999-5263 (English and Spanish; also accepts texts). janesdueprocess.org

Counseling and Phone Support

All-Options Unintended pregnancy support and options counseling. 888/493-0092. all-options.org

Exhale Pro-Voice After-abortion support hotline.Text hotline: 617/749-2948. exhaleprovoice.org