Headlines / Quote of the Week

Mobility Mutiny: The Austin Transit Partnership Board of Directors made a move for independence from Capital Metro April 20 by removing Cap Metro's Prez Randy Clarke as executive director of the organization, formed by Cap Metro and the city to implement Project Connect. The board also called for a third-party analysis of ATP's leadership from Eno Center for Transportation, a Washington, D.C., think tank.

It's Musk's World & We're Just Living in It: In a deal worth about $44 billion, Elon Musk is buying Twitter. He has vowed to make it a beacon of free speech as the world's town hall, spurring the collective groan of most people who use the internet.

Hopping on the Bitcoin Bandwagon: As a test, Austin steakhouse III Forks began accepting bitcoin as payment on Monday, April 25. The restaurant's news release said that Austin's tech-focused market was the right place to experiment with cryptocurrency. III Forks also has locations in Dallas and Jacksonville, Florida.

Black Voters Rally: Ahead of the primary run-off election on May 24, Black Voters Matter, along with the NAACP, ACLU, and other organizations, will lead a "Texans Address the Union" voter outreach event at the Capitol on Saturday, April 30. Black Voters Matter's "Blackest Bus in America" will make an appearance amid legislative trainings, letter-dropping activities, a demonstration at the Governor's Mansion, and a recruitment party.

The Anti-Highwaymen: Grassroots organizations Reconnect Austin and Rethink35, both focused on shaping the future of I-35, joined the national coalition Freeway Fighters Network last week. The collective tracks more than 60 local highway-fighting efforts across the country and coordinates between organizations in those cities for national-level actions.

Acknowledging Sexual Assault: On Tuesday, April 26, Mayor Pro Tem Alison Alter presented a proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in Austin, as she stood by representatives from the SAFE Alliance, Austin Police Department's Victim Services Division, and other groups.

Band-Aid Solution for Health Care Remains: A federal health care program that gives Texas billions annually to treat uninsured patients (and provides just enough money to put off much-needed Medicaid expansion) has been hanging in the balance for months. The feds argued Texas rendered itself ineligible for the funding by renewing the 1115 waiver agreement without a public comment period. The Biden administration announced April 22 that the court battle with Texas is not worth the money, so the waiver will be effective for the next 10 years.

Quote of the Week

"🚀 💫 🧡 Yesss!!! 🧡 💫 🚀"

– Elon Musk, in a tweet announcing that he is buying Twitter