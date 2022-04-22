When and Where to Vote in the May 7 Local Election

Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).

VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired within 4 years) issued by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. Voters without photo ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation. Visit traviscountyelections.org for a list of acceptable forms of photo ID and supporting documentation. No photo ID is required when voting by mail, except for first-time voters who did not include ID information when registering. You will receive a notice with your ballot if ID is required.

Additional Election Info:

Travis Co.: countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.html or 512/238-VOTE (8683)

Williamson Co.: www.wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630.

Hays Co.: www.hayscountytx.com or 512/393-7779.

Early Voting Locations

Open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm

CENTRAL

*Austin Permitting & Development, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Dr.

Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second

Austin Energy HQ, 4815 Mueller

Austin Rec Ctr., 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd.

UT Flawn Academic Ctr., 2304 Whitis

UT Perry-Castañeda Library, 101 E. 21st

SOUTH

*Southpark Meadows, 9600 S. I-35 #400

Austin Oaks Church, 4220 Monterey Oaks

Dittmar Rec Ctr., 1009 W. Dittmar

Eanes ISD Admin Bldg., 601 Camp Craft Rd., Rollingwood

Gardner Betts Annex, 2501 S. Congress

Westoak Woods Baptist Church, 2900 W. Slaughter

NORTH

*PACE Campus Gym, 700 W Pecan St., Pflugerville

Chinatown Center, 10901 N. Lamar

Northwest Rec Ctr., 2913 Northland

Austin Area Urban League, 8011-A Cameron

Shops at Arbor Walk (former Carter's), 10515 MoPac N.

Unity Church of the Hills, 9905 Anderson Mill

EAST

*Millennium Youth Complex, 1156 Hargrave

Community Ctr. at Del Valle, 3518 FM 973

Conley-Guerrero Sr. Activity Ctr., 808 Nile

Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove

Dove Springs Rec Ctr., 5801 Ainez

Manor ISD Admin Bldg., 10335 Hwy. 290

WEST

*Ben Hur Shrine Center, 7811 Rockwood

Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria Pkwy., Bee Cave

Christ Episcopal, 3520 W. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park

Lake Travis ISD Educa­tion­al Development Ctr., 607 RR 620 N., Lakeway

Lakeway Activity Ctr., 105 Cross Creek, Lakeway

North Lake Travis Chamber of Commerce, 20624 FM 1431, Lago Vista

Riverbend Centre, 4214 Capital of Texas Hwy. N.

*Mega-center polling site