When and Where to Vote in the May 7 Local Election
Early Voting April 25-May 3 • Election Day May 7
Fri., April 22, 2022
Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).
VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired within 4 years) issued by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. Voters without photo ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation. Visit traviscountyelections.org for a list of acceptable forms of photo ID and supporting documentation. No photo ID is required when voting by mail, except for first-time voters who did not include ID information when registering. You will receive a notice with your ballot if ID is required.
Additional Election Info:
Travis Co.: countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.html or 512/238-VOTE (8683)
Williamson Co.: www.wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630.
Hays Co.: www.hayscountytx.com or 512/393-7779.
Early Voting Locations
Open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm
CENTRAL
*Austin Permitting & Development, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Dr.
Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second
Austin Energy HQ, 4815 Mueller
Austin Rec Ctr., 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd.
UT Flawn Academic Ctr., 2304 Whitis
UT Perry-Castañeda Library, 101 E. 21st
SOUTH
*Southpark Meadows, 9600 S. I-35 #400
Austin Oaks Church, 4220 Monterey Oaks
Dittmar Rec Ctr., 1009 W. Dittmar
Eanes ISD Admin Bldg., 601 Camp Craft Rd., Rollingwood
Gardner Betts Annex, 2501 S. Congress
Westoak Woods Baptist Church, 2900 W. Slaughter
NORTH
*PACE Campus Gym, 700 W Pecan St., Pflugerville
Chinatown Center, 10901 N. Lamar
Northwest Rec Ctr., 2913 Northland
Austin Area Urban League, 8011-A Cameron
Shops at Arbor Walk (former Carter's), 10515 MoPac N.
Unity Church of the Hills, 9905 Anderson Mill
EAST
*Millennium Youth Complex, 1156 Hargrave
Community Ctr. at Del Valle, 3518 FM 973
Conley-Guerrero Sr. Activity Ctr., 808 Nile
Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove
Dove Springs Rec Ctr., 5801 Ainez
Manor ISD Admin Bldg., 10335 Hwy. 290
WEST
*Ben Hur Shrine Center, 7811 Rockwood
Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria Pkwy., Bee Cave
Christ Episcopal, 3520 W. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park
Lake Travis ISD Educational Development Ctr., 607 RR 620 N., Lakeway
Lakeway Activity Ctr., 105 Cross Creek, Lakeway
North Lake Travis Chamber of Commerce, 20624 FM 1431, Lago Vista
Riverbend Centre, 4214 Capital of Texas Hwy. N.
*Mega-center polling site
