Wait, There Are Two May Elections?
Yup. The May 7 local election and the May 24 primary run-off
Fri., April 22, 2022
May 7 Local ElectionEarly Voting April 25-May 3; E-Day Sat., May 7
Along with two amendments to the Texas Constitution, voters in Austin, Bee Cave, Cedar Park, Lakeway, Leander, Manor, Round Rock, and Elgin have local races and propositions on the ballot, along with elections in nine school districts and two emergency service districts, and in current or proposed municipal utility districts in Lago Vista, Creedmoor, New Sweden, and Mustang Ridge.
May 24 Primary Run-OffEarly Voting May 16-20; E-Day Tuesday, May 24
Statewide run-off races for lt. governor and comptroller for the Dems, railroad commissioner for the GOP, and attorney general and land commissioner for both. Locally, Dems will help pick nominees for 3rd Court of Appeals and U.S. rep. for TX-21 (Chip Roy's district); Republicans will pick in Texas House District 19 and U.S. reps. for TX-35 (to face Greg Casar) and TX-37 (to face Lloyd Doggett).
