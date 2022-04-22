News

Voting by Mail

Mail-in voting rates have dropped with dipping COVID hospitalizations. During the March primary, about 7% of Travis County's participating voters used mail-in ballots. Due to recent legislative changes, across the state at least 18,000 mail-in ballots were rejected during the March primary. We recommend taking extreme care in your application.

Q: Which deadlines do I need to know?

A: The last day to request a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 26 (received at the Travis County Clerk's Office, not postmarked). You can download an application at countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections/ballot-by-mail; or an editable PDF version at bbm.sos.state.tx.us/bbm.asp. Completed ballots must be postmarked by May 7 and received by May 8.

Q: How do I check the status of my ballot application?

A: Visit votetravis.com, scroll to the bottom of the page, and choose the "BBM Status" button.

Q: If I apply for a ballot, can I change my mind?

A: Yes. If you already received a ballot, bring it to an early voting polling location to surrender it to an early voting clerk. You'll sign a form requesting cancellation of the ballot by mail and then vote normally at the polls.

Q: How do I vote if I don't receive my ballot in time?

A: You'll need to go to a polling location and fill out an affidavit.

