Headlines / Quote of the Week

Barton Springs Road Crash: Two cars collided on Barton Springs Road Friday, April 8, sending one of the vehicles careening into a food truck and group of pedestrians. The crash sent nine people to the hospital and put food truck Holla Mode temporarily out of business.

Migrants Arrive in D.C.: The first busload of border crossers who voluntarily took Gov. Greg Abbott's offer of free transport to Washington, D.C., arrived in the national capital Wednesday, April 13.

Gay District Debacle: Developers have plans to "revitalize" the stretch of Fourth Street where beloved LGBTQ-welcoming Oilcan Harry's and Neon Grotto reside, as the Historic Landmark Commission discussed at its April 11 meeting. Developers propose a high-rise with a bar and restaurant on the ground floor.

Jailed for Abortion: Lizelle Herrera, who was arrested on a murder indictment for an alleged self-induced abortion, was placed under $500,000 bond in a Starr County jail. A Texas prosecutor said Sunday, April 10, that he'd drop the charge.

Cattle Conundrum: Even though prices for prime cuts are up about 15% over last year, cattle ranchers in Texas are culling herds because of rising costs for feed and fuel, and as they look ahead to drought conditions worsening this summer, the Statesman reported.

Anti-Abortion Group Sues State: Round Rock's anti-abortion nonprofit Heidi Group is suing the state for being removed from the Healthy Texas Women program that provides health care to low-income Texans. As the Chronicle and The Texas Observer have reported, they served far fewer clients than they had pledged to.

Drama on the Dais in Houston: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, regarded as a rising star in the Texas Democratic Party and a future statewide candidate, is entangled in scandal after three of her employees were indicted by a grand jury, The Texas Tribune reported April 11. The felony charges involve her team awarding a contract for COVID-19 vaccine outreach in 2021.

Reading Is Fundamental! Leander ISD high school students have started a Banned Books Club to counter the district's decision to remove 11 books from book club lists and classrooms, along with the latest push to remove books from school libraries, the Statesman reported April 11.

Here Comes a Club: A yet-unnamed nightlife venue is coming to 110 E. Riverside, which a decade ago housed male strip club La Bare, Austonia reported. The 12,000-square-foot club will be designed by architect Fred Hubnik, who worked on Nickel City and Armadillo Den. NoCo Hospitality is leading the project.

Quote of the Week

"The city's new wage proposal ... is very simply a danger to the public."

– Austin EMS Association President Selena Xie (see p.18)