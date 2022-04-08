News

Neighbors of Proposed Fuel Tank Strategize Against Relocation

Southeast Austin residents met in an effort to stop the construction of a new fuel facility

By Abe Asher, Fri., April 8, 2022


Existing structures marked in yellow. The purple, orange, and pink markers represent possible alternative fuel storage sites: Purple sites conflict with the new, proposed South Terminal. Orange sites conflict with the environment, due to their proximity to Onion Creek and, in one case, an archeological site. The pink site conflicts with an Aircraft Maintenance area the airport plans to develop. (Map © Google Earth, 2022)

Southeast Austin residents met Saturday morning with Council Member Vanessa Fuentes at Taqueria Morelos to strategize ahead of a pivotal week in their fight to stop the construction of a new fuel facility at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, just feet from their homes. City Council is scheduled to vote on Fuentes' resolution to move the proposed fuel storage site on Thursday, April 7.

The plan to relocate and expand the airport's fuel storage has been in the works since 2017, but neighbors across U.S. 183 say they first heard about it last fall; they've been organizing against it since. Residents are concerned not only, or even primarily, about fires or explosions; they fear that pollution from the stored fuel could cause serious health problems, akin to the issues caused for decades by the notorious gasoline tank farm on Springdale Road before it was shuttered in the 1990s; that site is still too toxic to allow residences to be built there.

"How much jet fuel is going to dissipate into the air of the several million gallons of jet fuel sitting on site?" asked Patrick Tighe, who lives nearby. "When these have been in other neighborhoods, people have gotten cancer, gotten all sorts of different illnesses."

At the meeting Saturday, neighbors were uniformly opposed to any potential offer from the city and airport to buy them out of their homes, which some doubted the city could afford in any event. "They want to keep their neighborhood together," said Susana Almanza of PODER, a leader in the effort to close and remediate the Springdale Road tank farm. "They like where they live – why should they have to relocate?"

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, PODER, Vanessa Fuentes, Susana Almanza, fuel tank, Southeast Austin

