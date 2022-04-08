Headlines / Quote of the Week

AUS A Certified Hot Mess: As Austin-Bergstrom International Airport saw more long security lines last week, the chair of the city's Airport Advisory Commission Eugene Sepulveda took to Twitter, calling the Transportation Security Administration "seriously understaffed" and "unable to pay a competitive wage."

Ballot: Denied Roughly 12% of mail-in ballots were not counted in the March primary, marking a sharp increase in ballot rejections in the first election held under the new Republican voting law, The Texas Tribune reported. Of the roughly 24,000 rejected ballots, about 14,000 belonged to voters in the Democratic primary, and 10,000 in the Republican primary.

More Injured Protesters: Sue Three more protesters injured during May 2020 protests against police brutality are now suing the city, the Statesman reported. Alyssa Sanders, 27, was shot in the head with a "less-lethal" projectile on Cesar Chavez Street. Cesar Fuentes and Taylor Ellis were struck by the same type of munition while on and near I-35.

Round Rock Rebuilding: Starting Monday, April 3, Round Rock residents impacted by the March 21 tornado could apply for grants from the Round Rock Cares fund, which has raised more than $346,000, the Statesman reported. Applicants whose house or business has tornado damage can apply at rrcommunityfoundation.org.

Unchain the Roommates: The University of Texas will start a two-year pilot program next fall that will allow students to room with each other regardless of their gender identity, the university announced Tuesday, April 5. The gender-inclusive program is called the "Family and Friend Expanded Roommate Option."

Adler Catches COVID: Mayor Steve Adler tested positive for COVID-19 last week, he announced in a tweet. Monday, April 4, he spoke with KVUE, saying, "Thank goodness for the vaccine and the booster. I don't have any real symptoms to speak of."

Turn This Bus Around: Capital Metro announced in a press release that on Monday, April 4 it would start allowing stops between bus drop-off locations during night rides. The Courtesy Stop pilot program is in effect each day after 9pm on all MetroBus and MetroRapid routes, and it's designed to make riders feel safer as they can stop at better-lit locations closer to their destination.

Suspected Shooter Goes to Court: De'Ondre White – suspected of killing one man and injuring 14 others in a mass shooting in June 2021 – appeared in court Tuesday, April 5, for his first hearing, KXAN reported. Family of Douglas Kantor, who died in the shooting, attended the Tuesday hearing.

Quote of the Week

"I fly a lot, and I often take early flights. I have never anywhere been in an airport that crowded that early in the morning ... It was just crazy."

– Peter Sagal, host of NPR game show Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me!, after catching a flight Monday, April 4, at Bergstrom International Airport