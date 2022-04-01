Headlines / Quote of the Week

Jumping to Conclusions: Texas foster care monitors say there is strong evidence that a Texas Rangers report ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott, which claimed abuse did not occur at a Bastrop County foster facility earlier this month, was "at best, premature," the Statesman reported. Nine employees at the Refuge Ranch were accused of sex trafficking foster girls after several reports alleged sexual and physical abuse.

Austin and the Beanstalk: Developers Lincoln Property Co. and Kairoi Residential say they plan to start construction in the next few months on a 74-story high-rise at 98 Red River in Downtown's Rainey Street area. It would be the tallest tower in Austin and possibly all of Texas, the Statesman reported.

Free Education for Ukrainians: Ukrainian students at Texas A&M University System's 11 campuses and research centers will receive free tuition starting next semester, Chancellor John Sharp announced Tuesday, March 29. The Texas Tribune reported that the university system will also cover certain living expenses for the at least 14 students from Ukraine who have been identified as eligible so far.

Dying in Prayer: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, March 24, that Texas likely violated the religious liberties of death row prisoner John Ramirez when it denied his request for his pastor to touch and pray over him during his execution. Ramirez's execution, once set for September, has been held up pending the court's decision. His death can now be rescheduled, so long as the Texas prison system changes its policies.

Medics Can't Self-Medicate: Random drug testing of public safety personnel for substances including THC will continue in Austin, although some city officials say the testing is inconsistent, Community Impact News­paper reported. Last year's House Bill 1535 in the Texas Legislature permits prescriptions of THC for conditions including cancer, epilepsy, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Tornado Recovery Goes On: Hundreds of Williamson County residents are still recovering after tornadoes touched down in Central Texas. On Tuesday, a multi-agency resource center opened at the Williamson County Expo Center in Taylor to assist tornado survivors in Bastrop and Williamson counties, KXAN reported.

Alarms Going Off? Get Help: An investigation from Austin Water into the causes of the February boil water notice echoed their initial assessment. Orange Team members did not appropriately respond to deteriorating plant conditions despite logs and multiple alarms that showed an issue throughout the shift. They failed to reach higher-ups for help with the worsening water quality conditions, the report found.

Quote of the Week

"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."

– President Joe Biden, referring to Vladimir Putin in an off-the-cuff remark that he later said does not indicate a policy change