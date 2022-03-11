News

Rep. Lloyd Doggett Sees Threats to Ukraine's Democracy as Close to Home

Rep. Doggett: Ukrainian conflict is greater threat to Central Texans than many realize

By Maggie Quinlan, Fri., March 11, 2022


Lloyd Doggett (left) talks to demonstrators at Austin's Ukraine Rally. (Courtesy of Lloyd Doggett's office)

U.S. Rep Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, isn't one to jump into war – he briskly opposed President George W. Bush's invasion into Iraq, and although he supported going into Afghanistan, he also openly opposed Pres­i­dent Barack Obama's surge of troops into the country. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is different, Doggett told the Chronicle, in part because the outcome of the conflict could touch his district in a real way. "We have a very different set of concerns for Central Texas families than we did two weeks ago. ... It looks like a battle far, far away from us, and while people generally react to the horror of this invasion, there's not as much of an awareness of how it impacts us. It may not be an immediate impact, but if [Putin] is successful here, it eventually impairs the security of every Texas family."

The longtime member of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus caught up with grim reality of Russian attacks on March 5, in an hourlong call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other members of the Ukraine Caucus. One of Doggett's greatest takeaways: More Ukrainian civilians than soldiers have been killed so far, and some have been tortured.

Doggett said Zelensky's most urgent request of the U.S. was to help block Russia from total superiority in Ukrainian airspace. Zelensky also needs weapons to continue flowing in. Next, cutting off Russia's economic power is key, leading Doggett and Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., to file an updated version of their Russia trade cutoff legislation March 7. The bill, which passed the House of Representatives in a 414 – 17 vote Wednesday, March 9, would deny Russia and Belarus preferential trade treatment and seek Russia's removal from the World Trade Organization. It also proposed an import ban on Russian energy ahead of President Biden's March 8 announcement that his administration would block Russian energy imports. Doggett recognizes that economic hits to Russia will hurt Central Texans' wallets, especially at the gas pump, but he said it's a small sacrifice. "We're willing to pay a price in energy cost if that's what it takes to defend freedom."

* Editor's note Thursday 3-10 10:34am: This story has been updated since publication to add that the Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act passed the House of Representatives Wednesday, March 9.

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
UT New Theatre: Jinkies! or The Dog Play
Oscar G. Brockett Theatre
Sean Wheeler & the Reluctant Messengers (midnight), Carolyn Wonderland, Shelley King, & Marcia Ball (10:00) at Continental Club
Black Austin Musicians' Collective & Ovrld present Jackie Venson (6:00), Geto Gala (5:00), Alesia Lani (4:00), Urban Heat (3:00), Jonny Jukebox (2:00) at Central Machine Works
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  