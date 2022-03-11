News

Mother and Daughter Demand Housing After Sweep of Homeless Camp Where Woman Died

Trying not to get swept aside

By Maggie Quinlan, Fri., March 11, 2022


Stop the Sweeps protests outside of City Hall on Saturday, March 5 (Photo by John Anderson)

Antonia Romero, 46, and her daughter Ana, 31, have been in a hotel room since the latest homeless sweep they've endured. The sweep at Longhorn Shores went on as their neighbor Rosemary Renteria's dead body lay in a tent with yellow tape around it. The two are used to hotel living; after several surgeries, Antonia could not risk infection living outdoors. To pay for the repeated stays, Antonia spends all the money she earns at Whataburger and from selling her plasma. Last week she spent $930 for their room, $780 the week before.

Ana says she'd do anything to help her mother, who needs dialysis and another surgery. Antonia lost custody of her daughter when Ana was 9, but the two have faced every challenge as a team since being reunited when Ana was 17. "The reason I look like my mom is not just genetics," Ana said. "While I was in foster care I thought every day, 'I want to look my mom so I don't forget her.'"

Saturday, March 5, the two joined activists from Stop the Sweeps outside of City Hall to demand housing, critical for Antonia's healing as she faces another surgery. "I can also die out here too without anybody knowing," Antonia said. "Even though we're homeless, we're important people too. We need our housing and we need it now. That's why I'm out here. 'Cause I'm tired."

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
Black Austin Musicians' Collective & Ovrld present Jackie Venson (6:00), Geto Gala (5:00), Alesia Lani (4:00), Urban Heat (3:00), Jonny Jukebox (2:00)
Central Machine Works
UT New Theatre: Jinkies! or The Dog Play at Oscar G. Brockett Theatre
Sean Wheeler & the Reluctant Messengers (midnight), Carolyn Wonderland, Shelley King, & Marcia Ball (10:00) at Continental Club
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  