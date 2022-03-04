Headlines / Quote of the Week

Here Comes the Sun: Austin Public Health announced Tuesday, March 1, a return to Stage 3 of the area's COVID-19 Risk-Based Guidelines, and suggested the area could drop to Stage 2 after the spring festival season. The area was under Stage 5 guidance as recently as Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Renters Take Heart: Travis County announced Tuesday, March 1, that it has $9.2 million earmarked for rental and mortgage assistance, funded by the county and the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (LFRF) provided under the American Rescue Plan Act. Residents struggling to make ends meet can apply now at bit.ly/3HtsnPW.

ACLU sues Abbott: The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Texas, and Lambda Legal sued Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday, March 1, in hopes of blocking his effort to have parents investigated by the state for helping their transgender children receive gender affirming medical care.

Heartbeat Bill: Court battle The Texas Supreme Court heard arguments Feb. 24 challenging Senate Bill 8, which allows people to file lawsuits against those who aid others in getting abortions.

Attorneys at the Center for Reproductive Rights are hoping for a ruling that would block state licensing officials from disciplining medical professionals for violating SB 8, but that would not stop individuals from filing lawsuits.

Sorry, We're Closed: Several voting locations throughout the state did not open Tuesday, March 1 during the primary election because of election staff shortages, The Texas Tribune reported. The Texas Civil Rights Project pointed to new state law introduced during last year's legislative sessions in Senate Bill 1 that added criminal penalties for election workers accused of interfering with poll watchers.

Glory to the Glossies: The American Society of Magazine Editors announced finalists for the 2022 National Magazine Awards on Thursday, Feb. 24. Texas Highways, Texas Observer and Texas Monthly all received nominations.

Vaccines on the Move: Mass vaccine clinics are shutting down as Austin Public Health shifts toward a mobile outreach approach. The Delco Activity Center closed Friday, Feb. 25, and the Southeast Branch Library service ended Saturday, Feb. 26. Vaccine clinics at Old Sims Elementary and Pfluger Hall remain open.

Airspace Off Limits: President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian aircraft in U.S. airspace during his State of the Union address on March 1. The State Department had encouraged Americans to leave Russia immediately while flights were still available.

Quote of the Week

"Russian warship, go fuck yourself."

– A Ukrainian defender of the Snake Island military outpost in the Black Sea, responding to a Russian’s request that they surrender