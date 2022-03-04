News

City Council Takes on a Safer Sixth Street, Project Connect, and More

Council tackles a 63-item agenda

By Austin Sanders, Fri., March 4, 2022


Austin City Hall (Photo by John Anderson)

Like the rest of Texas, City Hall is focused this week on the March 1 primary elections; still, Council meets today, March 3, to take up a brisk 63-item agenda. We're watching a few items, including a resolution from Council Member Paige Ellis asking staff to explore all the ways the Land Development Code can be amended to make implementation of mobility bond projects a smoother process. The city is still working through projects approved by voters in 2016, 2018, and 2020, including active transportation investments championed by Ellis in the bond program approved alongside Project Connect's overhaul of the regional transit system.

Ellis wants staff to provide clarity on a range of issues where the planning for these mobility projects intersects with land use and development regulations, such as: impervious cover limits for street cross-sections; better discerning maintenance from reconstruction projects within the city's rights of way; and how to apply the environmental requirements now asked of road projects to railways of similar scale. Meanwhile, CM Ann Kitchen, who's also the vice chair of the Capital Metro board (where she can continue to serve after she's term-limited on Council in 2022), is asking that $21 million be appropriated from the Project Connect $300 million anti-displacement fund for affordable housing projects along transit corridors, along with $20 million to identify and implement other anti-displacement efforts using the equity tool developed last year by staff and community stakeholders.

And CM and mayoral candidate Kathie Tovo is bringing forth a wide-ranging resolution to move the ball forward on a safer Sixth Street. Notable components include a possible pilot program to support "small-scale activations in the right of way" along four blocks in the core of the entertainment district. The goal would be "adding more diverse uses and amenities" to Sixth Street and expanding the "audience of people who recreate in the area." Following last summer's shooting that killed out-of-town visitor Doug­las Kantor and wounded 13 others, Tovo's resolution also addresses safe firearm storage for people in Austin who've evacuated from disasters elsewhere, as well as a potential gun buyback program.

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin City Council
City Council Comes Back
City Council Comes Back
First meeting of 2022, first reading for the Opera House

Austin Sanders, Feb. 4, 2022

Council Set to Approve Settlement for Sexual Assault Class Action Lawsuit
Council Set to Approve Settlement for Sexual Assault Class Action Lawsuit
2018 lawsuit argued systemic flaws in justice system failed survivors

Austin Sanders, Jan. 28, 2022

More Paige Ellis
District 8 City Council Pool Filling Up
District 8 City Council Pool Filling Up
Two new candidates file campaign treasurer appointments

Chase Hoffberger, Jan. 5, 2018

More by Austin Sanders
Greg Casar’s Landslide Win Virtually Ensures TX-35 Seat
Greg Casar’s Landslide Win Virtually Ensures TX-35 Seat
Plus where other races stand

March 4, 2022

Austin on Forefront of Addressing Excessive Force Used by Police During Protests
Austin on Forefront of Addressing Excessive Force Used by Police During Protests
Shock and awe at mass indictment in Black Lives Matter protest shootings

Feb. 25, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin City Council, Paige Ellis, Ann Kitchen, Capital Metro, Project Connect, Sixth Street, Kathie Tovo, Douglas Kantor

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Abhi the Nomad, Khary
The Scoot Inn
BBQ Austin
at Rodeo Austin
ICOSA: Fragments and Memories at ICOSA
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  