Headlines / Quote of the Week

Reason for the Season: Early voting in the March 1 primaries begins Monday, Feb. 14, and runs through Feb. 25 (polling sites will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of Presidents Day). Check out our list of early voting sites and the Chronicle's endorsements.

The Charge Is MURDER: On Wednesday as the Chronicle went to press, a Caldwell County grand jury indicted Terry Turner for first-degree murder in the killing of Moroccan immigrant Adil Dghoughi, after a four-month campaign to bring attention to the case Dghoughi's mother, Fatiha Haouass, said in a statement, "I will travel home to Morocco with new trust and hope in my heart that the American system will hold Terry Turner accountable."

Double, Double Boil and Trouble: After 72 hours, Austin Water lifted a citywide boil water notice on Tuesday night. It marked the third time in four years the city has issued a boil water notice. Officials cited an employee error at the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant – Austin's oldest active water treatment plant – as cause for the notice. Read more.

Hail to the Chief: Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk has selected Robert Luckritz as the city's next Emergency Medical Services chief, out of a field of 37 applicants including interim Chief Jasper Brown. Luckritz, who currently serves as the CEO of Transformative Healthcare in New England and formerly ran EMS in Jersey City, will begin his new duties as EMS chief on March 14.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is traveling to San Antonio this Saturday, Feb. 12, for the "Get Out the Vote Rally" in support of U.S. congressional candidates Greg Casar and Jessica Cisneros. Ocasio-Cortez recently endorsed Casar, who is running to represent Texas' 35th congressional district. The event starts at noon at Paper Tiger (2410 N. St. Mary's St., San Antonio).

A Place to Call Home: A city-owned hotel in North Austin is being converted into an apartment community with support services to help individuals who are experiencing homelessness. Austin City Council last week approved a contract to renovate a former hotel on Burnet Road and enter an agreement with Integral Care to operate the facility as permanent supportive housing.

Family Values: The Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a resolution to develop a paid family leave policy for all Travis County employees. Sponsored by County Judge Andy Brown and Precinct 1 Commissioner Jeff Travillion, the resolution directs a subcommittee to return to the court in 60 days with its recommendations for a policy that guarantees all Travis County employees between six and 12 weeks of paid family leave.

Quote of the Week

"We should not be dealing with frequent water boils, and we all have questions."

