Early Voting Information for the March 2022 Primary

Early voting runs February 14-25

Fri., Feb. 11, 2022

Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).

VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired within 4 years) issued by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. Voters without photo ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation. Visit countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/departments/elections for a list of acceptable forms of ID and supporting documentation. No photo ID is required when voting by mail, except for first-time voters who did not include ID information when registering. You will receive a notice with your ballot if ID is required.

Additional Election Info:

Travis County: countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/departments/elections or 512/238-VOTE (8683)

Williamson County: wilco.org/departments/election or 512/943-1630

Hays County: hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-election or 512/393-7779

Early Voting Locations

Open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm; closed Mon., Feb. 21.


CENTRAL

*Austin Permitting & Development, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Dr.

Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second

Austin Rec Ctr., 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd.

Northwest Rec Ctr., 2913 Northland

UT Flawn Academic Ctr., 2304 Whitis

UT Perry-Castañeda Library, 101 E. 21st


SOUTH

Austin Oaks Church, 4220 Monterey Oaks

Dittmar Rec Ctr., 1009 W. Dittmar

Eanes ISD Admin Bldg., 601 Camp Craft Rd., Rollingwood

Gardner Betts Annex, 2501 S. Congress

*Southpark Meadows #500 (near Hobby Lobby), 9600 S. I-35

Westoak Woods Baptist Church, 2900 W. Slaughter


NORTH

*PACE Campus Gym, 700 W Pecan St., Pflugerville

Chinatown Center, 10901 N. Lamar

Elevate Event, 15806 Windermere Dr. Ste. 100-A, Pflugerville

Gus Garcia Rec Center, 1201 E. Rundberg

Shops at Arbor Walk (former Carter's), 10515 MoPac N.

Unity Church of the Hills, 9905 Anderson Mill


EAST

*Millennium Youth Complex, 1156 Hargrave

Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina

Community Ctr. at Del Valle, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle

Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Ctr., 808 Nile

Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove

Morales Dove Springs Rec Ctr., 5801 Ainez

Manor ISD Admin Bldg., 10335 Hwy. 290


WEST

*Ben Hur Shrine Center, 7811 Rockwood

Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria Pkwy., Bee Cave

Christ Episcopal, 3520 W. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park

Northlake Church, 3610 Lohman Ford Rd., Lago Vista

Howson Branch Public Library, 2500 Exposition Blvd.

Lake Travis ISD Educa­tion­al Development Ctr., 607 RR 620 N., Lakeway

Riverbend Centre, 4214 Capital of Texas Hwy. N

*Mega-center polling site

Follow our March 2022 primary coverage at austinchronicle.com/elections.

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

