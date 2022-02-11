Early Voting Information for the March 2022 Primary
Early voting runs February 14-25
Fri., Feb. 11, 2022
Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).
VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired within 4 years) issued by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. Voters without photo ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation. Visit countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/departments/elections for a list of acceptable forms of ID and supporting documentation. No photo ID is required when voting by mail, except for first-time voters who did not include ID information when registering. You will receive a notice with your ballot if ID is required.
Additional Election Info:
Travis County: countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/departments/elections or 512/238-VOTE (8683)
Williamson County: wilco.org/departments/election or 512/943-1630
Hays County: hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-election or 512/393-7779
Early Voting Locations
Open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm; closed Mon., Feb. 21.
CENTRAL
*Austin Permitting & Development, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Dr.
Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second
Austin Rec Ctr., 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd.
Northwest Rec Ctr., 2913 Northland
UT Flawn Academic Ctr., 2304 Whitis
UT Perry-Castañeda Library, 101 E. 21st
SOUTH
Austin Oaks Church, 4220 Monterey Oaks
Dittmar Rec Ctr., 1009 W. Dittmar
Eanes ISD Admin Bldg., 601 Camp Craft Rd., Rollingwood
Gardner Betts Annex, 2501 S. Congress
*Southpark Meadows #500 (near Hobby Lobby), 9600 S. I-35
Westoak Woods Baptist Church, 2900 W. Slaughter
NORTH
*PACE Campus Gym, 700 W Pecan St., Pflugerville
Chinatown Center, 10901 N. Lamar
Elevate Event, 15806 Windermere Dr. Ste. 100-A, Pflugerville
Gus Garcia Rec Center, 1201 E. Rundberg
Shops at Arbor Walk (former Carter's), 10515 MoPac N.
Unity Church of the Hills, 9905 Anderson Mill
EAST
*Millennium Youth Complex, 1156 Hargrave
Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina
Community Ctr. at Del Valle, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle
Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Ctr., 808 Nile
Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove
Morales Dove Springs Rec Ctr., 5801 Ainez
Manor ISD Admin Bldg., 10335 Hwy. 290
WEST
*Ben Hur Shrine Center, 7811 Rockwood
Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria Pkwy., Bee Cave
Christ Episcopal, 3520 W. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park
Northlake Church, 3610 Lohman Ford Rd., Lago Vista
Howson Branch Public Library, 2500 Exposition Blvd.
Lake Travis ISD Educational Development Ctr., 607 RR 620 N., Lakeway
Riverbend Centre, 4214 Capital of Texas Hwy. N
*Mega-center polling site
