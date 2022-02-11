Civics 101

Thursday 10

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. projectconnect.com.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

Friday 11

AUSTIN INTEGRATED WATER RESOURCE PLANNING COMMUNITY TASK FORCE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Presentations will provide updates on water supply, Water Forward 2024 – Austin’s 100- year integrated water resource plan – and the Aquifer Storage and Recovery pilot. Noon. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov.

Saturday 12

READY, SET, PLANT! Plant tree seedlings in Eastwoods Park to improve wildlife habitat, reduce erosion, and improve water quality in Waller Creek. 9am-1pm. Registration required. treefolks.org.

LADY BIRD LAKE CLEANUP Help clean up along the Ann & Roy hike & bike trail, as well as on watercraft out on the lake. 9-11am. Lady Bird Lake, Colorado River between Tom Miller Dam and Longhorn Dam, 512/974-6700. Registration required. keepaustinbeautiful.org.

AISD REPURPOSING: FORMER ROSEDALE SCHOOL Share your thoughts and ideas on how Austin ISD can use the former Rosedale School. Sat., Feb. 12, 10:30-11:30am; Thu., Feb. 17, 6-7pm Online. austinisd.org/repurposing.

Sunday 13

AOC IN AUSTIN: GREEN NEW DEAL RALLY On the anniversary of Winter Storm Uri, the Austin Democratic Socialists of America, Sunrise Movement Austin, Sierra Club Lone Star Chapter, and Education Austin are rallying with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Corteznto push for a Green New Deal. Location provided upon RSVP. 1pm. Location provided upon RSVP. actionnetwork.org/events/dsa-gnd-feb2022.

Monday 14

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. austinymca.org.

MARCH 2022 PRIMARY EARLY VOTING Make a plan to get to the polls and find a polling site online or by calling 512/238-VOTE (8683). Follow the Chronicle’s election coverage here. Feb. 14-25 (except President’s Day, Feb. 21) Anywhere you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/departments/elections/current-election/.

AUSTIN ORGANIC GARDENERS CLUB MEETING John Dromgoole, founder of the Natural Gardener, will discuss why it's important now more than ever to grow our own food. He’ll explain the differences between a kitchen garden and a food garden, how to start a food garden, and ways to encourage others to do the same. Second Mondays, 7pm Online via Zoom. www.fb.com/austinorganicgardeners.

Tuesday 15

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Travis County Commissioners Court, 700 Lavaca, 512/854-9020. traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

AISD REPURPOSING: FORMER PEASE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Share your thoughts and ideas on how Austin ISD can use the former Pease Elementary School. 6-7pm. Online. austinisd.org/repurposing.

ZILKER PARK VISION PLAN COMMUNITY MEETING Share your input on several illustrative plans that bring together ideas from previous alternatives and community input regarding a redesigned Zilker Park. 6-7pm. Online. austintexas.gov/zilkervision.

Wednesday 16

AISD REPURPOSING: ANITA FERRALES COY SITE Share your thoughts and ideas on how Austin ISD can use the Anita Ferrales Coy site. 6-7pm. Online. austinisd.org/repurposing.

Thursday 17

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Items from Council include a resolution directing the city manager to develop the ATX Public Safety Vacancy Staffing Plan, a comprehensive staffing plan for Austin Travis County Emergency Medical Services, Austin Fire Department, and Austin Police Department. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov.

TCDP GET OUT THE VOTE PHONEBANK Join the Travis County Democratic Party in calling registered Democratic voters ahead of the March 1 primary. This is a virtual phone bank and will operate from a website; you will not be able to use your phone. Thu., Feb. 17, 6-8pm; Tue., Feb. 22, 5:30-7:30pm; Thu., Feb. 24, 6-8pm; Sun., Feb. 27, 2-5pm Remote. Registration required. mobilize.us/traviscountydems.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. atptx.org.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN SURVEY Austin Transportation Department seeks community members’ feedback on three new policy changes to the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan, the city’s first comprehensive, multimodal transportation plan. Online. austintexas.gov/asmp.

PRIMARY ELECTION DAY WORKER Over 600 spots need to be filled at polling locations for the March 1 primaries; this is a paid position through Travis County. traviscountydemocrats.org.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. ywcaaustin.org.

ARC OF THE CAPITAL AREA WILDFLOWER PROGRAM In collaboration with Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, The Arc offers classes for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities focusing on social-emotional growth, vocational studies, life skills, active recreation, and Texas nature. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am-2pm Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse. $150-300 per month. arcaustin.org/wildflower.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd. Free. austintexas.gov/wic.

LEGALLINE Call 512/472-8303 for free legal advice concerning family law, criminal matters, traffic problems, consumer issues, landlord/tenant issues, and employment law. Attorneys who are bilingual (English/Spanish) are also available. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, austinlrs.org.