Answers to Your Questions About Voting by Mail

Applying for a Ballot

Q: What's the deadline to apply for a ballot, and where can I find an application?

A: The last day to request a ballot by mail is Friday, Feb. 18 (received at the Travis County Clerk's Office, not postmarked). Download an application at countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov, or get an editable PDF version at sos.texas.gov/elections/voter/reqabbm.shtml.

Q: Texas' Senate Bill 1 has resulted in some changes to the VBM application form. What new information do I need to provide?

A: You must provide your Texas driver's license number, Texas personal ID, or your election ID certificate number issued by the Texas Department of Safety. If you do not have any of these numbers, you will need to provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. The number you provide must match the number that is on your voter registration card. If you don't remember which number you used, then enter both your driver's license or ID number and the last four digits of your Social Security number.

Q: I've filled out my ballot application. How/where do I send it?

A: Submit your application by mail, email, or fax, but if you submit it by fax or email, it must also be sent by mail and received in the County Clerk's Office within four business days of your electronic submission. Mail to: Travis County Clerk – Elections Division, PO Box 149325, Austin, TX 78714-9325. Or submit it in person at the County Clerk's Office (5501 Airport Blvd.), before the first day of early voting, Monday, Feb. 14.

Q: How do I check the status of my ballot application?

A: Visit votetravis.com, scroll to the bottom of the page, and choose the "BBM Status" button.

Submitting Your Ballot

Q: I've received my ballot and I've filled it out. What's the deadline for turning it in?

A: Ballots must be postmarked by March 1 and received by March 2. Mail to the address above, or hand-deliver to the County Clerk's Office on election day, Tuesday, March 1.

Q: If I apply for a ballot, can I still vote in person if I so decide? If so, what steps do I take?

A: Yes. If you already received a ballot, bring it to an early voting polling location to surrender it to an early voting clerk. You'll sign a form requesting cancellation of the ballot by mail and then vote normally. If you don't bring the mail ballot, you'll have to sign an affidavit saying you didn't mail in the ballot; you'll then vote provisionally.

Q: How do I vote if I don't receive my ballot in time?

A: You'll need to go to a polling location and fill out an affidavit (see above).

