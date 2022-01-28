News

The Gloves Come Off in Travis County Precinct 4 Race

Primary contest between Margaret Gómez, Susanna Ledesma-Woody heats up

By Lina Fisher, Fri., Jan. 28, 2022


Susanna Ledesma-Woody announces her Travis County Commissioners Court Pct. 4 candidacy in 2021 (Photo by John Anderson)

Margaret Gómez (Photo by Jana Birchum)

The primary contest for Travis County Commissioner Pct. 4 heated up last week as Del Valle ISD Trustee Susanna Ledesma-Woody brought attention to incumbent Margaret Gómez's largest donor: billionaire Joe Liemandt, who gave Gómez $25,000, Save Austin Now $75,000, and Donald Trump $250,000. Travis County Judge Andy Brown also took $100,000 from Liemandt in December.

"I'm running to fight for the people of Southeast Travis County, not the GOP donor class," said Ledesma-Woody. "I challenge Commissioner Gómez to return every dollar she has taken from Trump mega-donors and Save Austin Now supporters." In a tweet, Gómez seemed to suggest that the end justifies the means: "My opponent is once again attacking ... my working with one of our county's biggest financial supporters for housing individuals experiencing homelessness. I authored a $110 million investment in housing ... I remain committed to my values." Ledesma-Woody's press release came the same day Gómez had reported a cash advantage of $59,225 "despite [Ledesma-Woody] ... asking for money in 41 separate Facebook posts."

In a separate release Jan. 18, Gómez pointed to Ledesma-Woody's "successful effort to block hazard pay for Del Valle ISD essential school employees," quoting a fellow trustee as well as Carol Guthrie, business manager of AFSCME Local 1624 – Gómez is endorsed by that union, LIUNA Local 1095, and the Austin Firefighters Assoc­ia­tion. Ledesma-Woody responded by calling attention on Facebook to Gómez's 2019 push to increase commissioners' salaries: "While I serve as a DVISD Trustee, I am serving as a volunteer, meanwhile ... Margaret voted to raise her own salary by $43,000 over two years even though her fellow commissioners raised the point that many county workers still don't make a living wage."

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Travis County Commissioners Court, Travis County Commissioners Court Precinct 4, March 2022 Primary, Susanna Ledesma-Woody, Margaret Gómez, Joe Liemandt, Southeast Travis County

