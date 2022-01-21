Civics 101

Thursday 20

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

JANUARY 2022 SPECIAL ELECTION EARLY VOTING Cast your vote for Austin’s next District 4 City Council member. Make a plan to get to the polls and find a polling site here or by calling 512/238-VOTE (8683). Through Jan. 21 Anywhere you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/departments/elections/current-election/.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

AISD COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC Available to AISD families – all family members included – 5 years of age and older. Appointment preferred, walk-ins welcome. 4-8pm. Navarro Early College High School, 1201 Payton Gin. Free. austinisd.org.

ZERO WASTE BLOCK LEADER ORIENTATION Austin Resource Recovery’s Zero Waste Block Leader program connects green-minded community advocates and neighbors to help educate and increase participation in the city’s recycling and composting programs. 7-8pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/zwbl.

Friday 21

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN COMMUNITY COURT ADVISORY BOARD SPECIAL CALLED MEETING New business addresses expanding the jurisdiction of Downtown Austin Community Court. 7:30am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. austintexas.gov.

Saturday 22

Sunday 23

Monday 24

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

Tuesday 25

JANUARY 2022 SPECIAL ELECTION DAY Cast your vote for Austin’s next District 4 City Council member. Make a plan to get to the polls and find a polling site online or by calling 512/238-VOTE (8683) 7am-7pm. Anywhere you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/departments/elections/current-election.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT JOINT SESSION Austin Public Health briefs county commissioners and Austin City Council on the state of COVID-19 in Austin and Travis County. 9am. Travis County Commissioners Court, 700 Lavaca, 512/854-9020. traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

AUSTIN ISD REPURPOSING COMMUNITY CONVERSATION Share your thoughts and ideas on how Austin ISD should repurpose the former Rosedale School. 6-7pm. Online. austinisd.org.

Wednesday 26

#BLACKLIVESMATTER SURVIVOR PEER SUPPORT GROUP Led by the SAFE Alliance, one of Austin's nonprofits working to end sexual violence, abuse, and harassment. Email for details. Last Wednesdays, 5:30-7pm Online. DHarris@safeaustin.org, www.safeaustin.org.

AUSTIN ISD REPURPOSING COMMUNITY CONVERSATION Share your thoughts and ideas on how Austin ISD should repurpose the former Pease Elementary School. 6-7pm. Online. austinisd.org.

Thursday 27

AUSTIN ISD JOB FAIR Austin ISD is hiring new bus drivers, food service staff, and service center staff. 9am-Noon. AISD Southeast Bus Terminal, 7200 Bluff Springs. Free. austinisd.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN SURVEY Austin Transportation Department seeks community members’ feedback on three new policy changes to the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan, the city’s first comprehensive, multimodal transportation plan. Online. austintexas.gov/asmp.

PRIMARY ELECTION DAY WORKER Over 600 spots need to be filled at polling locations for the March 1 primaries; this is a paid position through Travis County. traviscountydemocrats.org.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

ARC OF THE CAPITAL AREA WILDFLOWER PROGRAM In collaboration with Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, The Arc offers classes for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities focusing on social-emotional growth, vocational studies, life skills, active recreation, and Texas nature. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am-2pm Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse. $150-300 per month. arcaustin.org/wildflower.

LEGALLINE Call 512/472-8303 for free legal advice concerning family law, criminal matters, traffic problems, consumer issues, landlord/tenant issues, and employment law. Attorneys who are bilingual (English/Spanish) are also available. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/WIC.