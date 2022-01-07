January 25 Special Election Voting Information

Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).

VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired within 4 years) issued by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. Voters without photo ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation. Visit traviscountyelections.org for a list of acceptable forms of photo ID and supporting documentation. No photo ID is required when voting by mail, except for first-time voters who did not include ID information when registering. You will receive a notice with your ballot if ID is required.

Additional Election Info:

Travis County: countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections or 512/238-VOTE (8683)

Early Voting Locations

Open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm.

Chinatown Center, 10901 N. Lamar

City of Austin Permitting & Development Center, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Dr.

Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg

Follow our January 2022 special election coverage at austinchronicle.com/elections.