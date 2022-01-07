Headlines / Quote of the Week

COVID, COVID, COVID: As of Wed., Jan. 5, the local seven-day moving average for COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 74, which represents a 164% increase from the same average this time last week. Austin's community transmission rate is 436, and the local test positivity is now close to 30%. Read more.

D4 Decision Time: Early voting begins Monday, January 10, in the special election to fill the District 4 seat on City Council, vacant since Greg Casar exited to run for Congress. Election day is Tuesday, January 25. Read more.

Austin's Next EMS Chief: City Manager Spencer Cronk announced the top five candidates for Austin's next Emergency Medical Services chief: David Abrams, chief of EMS for Charleston County in South Carolina; interim Chief of Austin-Travis County EMS Jasper Brown; Robert Luckritz, COO of Transformative Healthcare; Mobile Healthcare Systems–West CEO William Sugiyama; and Jim Winham, CEO of Oklahoma's Emergency Medical Services Authority.

Remote 40 Acres: University of Texas at Austin leadership is asking faculty to teach classes online for the first two weeks of the spring semester amid a rise in COVID cases among university students and staff. In-person and hybrid classes would shift back to those formats on Jan. 31. Officials are also encouraging the campus community to hold events outdoors until Jan. 31. The semester is scheduled to begin Jan. 18.

Auld Lang Scam: Over the New Year's holiday, Austin Transportation parking enforcement officers discovered QR codes on stickers affixed to more than two dozen pay stations across the city; anyone who used those codes was sent to a fraudulent website soliciting fraudulent parking fees. If you think you were a victim of this scam, you should file a police report (via 311 or ireportaustin.com) and notify your card issuer.

Welcome Aboard: U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett welcomed new Austin District Director Jocelyn Tau to his team this week. Tau is a graduate of Harvard University and Texas Law School.

Surprise to None: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he is suing the Biden administration over the federal Department of Defense's vaccine mandate for service members. Abbott claims the mandate interferes with his authority over the Texas National Guard, accusing the Biden administration of violating the Second Militia Clause of the United States Constitution.

Raise the (Rent) Roof: According to an analysis by online rental marketplace Dwellsy, median asking rent in Austin from January to December of last year went up 38.8%, from $1,405 to $1,950 per month.

Quote of the Week

"In hindsight perhaps we could have been a better predictor of human behavior and people waiting until the last minute."

– Austin Public Health Interim Director Adrienne Sturrup on the demand for COVID testing before the holidays