Answers to Your Questions About Voting by Mail

Want to stay at home and vote? Here's what you need to know.

Fri., Jan. 7, 2022

Applying for a Ballot

Q: I voted by mail last year – do I need to apply to vote by mail again?

A: Yes. Annual applications for ballot by mail must be resubmitted every calendar year beginning January 1.

Q: What's the deadline to apply for a ballot, and where can I find an application?

A: The last day to request a ballot by mail is Friday, Jan. 14 (received at the Travis Co. Clerk's Office, not postmarked). Download an application at countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections/ballot-by-mail; or an editable PDF version at bbm.sos.state.tx.us/bbm.asp.

Q: I've filled out my application. How/where do I send it?

A: You may submit your application by mail, email, or fax, but if you use fax or email, it must also be sent by mail and received in the Clerk's Office within four business days of the electronic submission. Mail to: Dana DeBeauvoir Travis County Clerk – Elections Division PO Box 149325 Austin, TX 78714-9325. Or deliver your application in person before the first day of early voting, Jan. 10 (in-person early voting runs Jan. 10-21), at the County Clerk's Office, 5501 Airport.

Q: How do I check the status of my ballot application?

A: Visit votetravis.com, scroll to the bottom of the page, and choose the "BBM Status" button.

Submitting Your Ballot

Q: I've received my ballot and filled it out. What's the deadline for turning it in?

A: Ballots must be postmarked by Jan. 25 and received by Jan. 26. Mail to the address above, or hand-deliver to the County Clerk's Office on election day, Tuesday, January 25.

Q: If I apply for a ballot, can I still vote in person if I so decide? If so, what steps do I need to take?

A: Yes. If you already received a ballot, you may bring it to an early voting polling location to surrender it to an early voting clerk. You'll sign a form requesting cancellation of the ballot by mail and then vote normally at the polls. If you don't bring the mail ballot, you'll have to sign an affidavit saying you didn't mark and mail in the ballot; you'll then vote provisionally.

Q: How do I vote if I don't receive my ballot in time?

A: You'll need to go to a polling location and fill out an affidavit (see above).

Follow our January 2022 special election coverage at austinchronicle.com/elections.

