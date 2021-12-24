Don't Give the Gift of COVID This Season: Get Tested!

Amidst Austin's high community transmission rate, Austin Public Health officials are urging residents to get tested for COVID-19 before and after traveling this holiday season. Anyone potentially exposed to the virus or experiencing any signs or symptoms – regardless of vaccination status – should get tested, too. Mild symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, headache, runny nose, loss of sense of smell/taste, sore throat, and/or diarrhea, according to APH.

APH testing sites and vaccine clinics will be closed for the Christmas holiday Thu.-Sun., Dec. 23-26, as well as for New Year's Fri.-Sun., Dec. 31-Jan. 2. As the Chronicle went to press on Tuesday, Dec. 21, the following testing sites were scheduled:

George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center

(Walk-In) 5801 Ainez

Wed., Dec. 22 & Tue.-Thu., Dec. 28-30: 8am-2pm

Travis County Exposition Center

(Drive-Through) 7311 Decker

Wed., Dec. 22 & Mon.-Thu., Dec. 27-30: 8am-2pm

PCR testing at APH sites is not rapid; the turnaround on results typically takes 1-2 days. Tests at APH are free. The Texas Department of State Health Services has compiled a list of testing sites – including private pharmacies, public health centers, and urgent care centers – across the state. Users are advised to check location hours and referral requirements (if applicable) before visiting a site. To see the list, go to dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/testing.aspx, scroll down to the bottom of the page, and click "View COVID-19 Test Collection Sites."