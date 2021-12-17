Top Austin Headlines of 2021: Manley Finally Finds the Exits

The biggest news stories of the year

Feb. 14: For the first time ever, the National Weather Service issues winter storm warnings for the entire state of Texas

March 10: Austin Police Officer Christopher Taylor is indicted for first-degree murder in the 2020 killing of Michael Ramos

May 30: Texas House Democrats walk out en masse at the end of the regular session, thwarting (for a while) not only “election integrity” legislation but also a ban on trans student athletes

May 1: Austin voters approve Proposition B, a citizen initiative from Save Austin Now to restore some criminal penalties for camping in public and panhandling

July 29: Gov. Greg Abbott issues executive order GA-38, which prohibits local governments from mandating face masks to combat the spread of COVID-19

September 1: SB 8 goes into effect, prohibiting abortion care after embryonic cardiac activity can be detected (around six weeks)

Aug. 3: The district and county attorneys challenge Austin police intransigence and dishonesty as they attempt to reduce the number of arrests for minor crimes

Nov. 8: A judge in Travis County blocks, for now, enforcement of the state's ban on Delta-8 products

Nov. 2: By a more than 2-to-1 margin, Austin voters reject Save Austin Now’s second ballot initiative of 2021, a measure to increase the size of Austin’s police force