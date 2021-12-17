News

Top Austin Headlines of 2021: Abbott’s Anti-Mask Moves Spur Revolts

July 29: Gov. Greg Abbott issues executive order GA-38, which prohibits local governments from mandating face masks to combat the spread of COVID-19

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., Dec. 17, 2021


AISD first day of classes (Photo by John Anderson)

Amid an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 over the summer, Texas state leadership bucked public health advice for the umpteenth time in the course of the pandemic. At the end of July Gov. Greg Abbott issued his statewide GA-38 executive order banning local governments from mandating face masks, even as the highly transmissible Delta variant and vaccine hesitancy pummeled hospitals and intensive care units across the state.

Cities, counties, and school districts across the state, including in areas controlled by Republicans, decided they'd take their chances in court against Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown each issued their own orders (which unlike Abbott's have precedent in Texas law) requiring that masks be worn indoors, including on public school campuses. As most Texas students returned to in-person learning in August, Austin ISD joined Houston- and Dallas-area schools in defying Abbott by requiring all students, teachers, staff, and visitors to wear face masks while on school property. In her decision to mandate masks, AISD Superinten­dent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde said, "If I err, I must err on the side of ensuring that we have been overly cautious, not that we have fallen short."

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Top 10s 2021
Steve Davis’s Top 10 Films of 2021
Steve Davis’s Top 10 Films of 2021

Steve Davis, Dec. 17, 2021

Sarah Jane’s Top 10 Films of 2021
Sarah Jane’s Top 10 Films of 2021

Sarah Jane, Dec. 17, 2021

More by Beth Sullivan
Qmmunity: Homo for the Holidays
Qmmunity: Homo for the Holidays
Events where you can find queer cheer during the holidays

Dec. 10, 2021

Qmmunity: Queer-to-Queer Cheer
Qmmunity: Queer-to-Queer Cheer
Get in the holigay spirit with Austin Gay Men's Chorus, Little Gay Shop, and more events

Dec. 3, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Top 10s 2021, Greg Abbott, COVID-19, mask mandates, GA-38 Executive Order, COVID-19 Delta variant, Ken Paxton, Austin Independent School District, Stephanie Elizalde, Andy Brown, Steve Adler

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Armadillo Bazaar Outside
Palmer Events Center
Elias Haslanger Quintet (9:00), Trip Trio w/ Lissa Hattersley at Elephant Room
Derek Gaines: Live In Austin at Vulcan Gas Company
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  