Top 10 Local Political Quotes of 2021

1) Quote of the Year: "I can guarantee the lights will stay on."

– Gov. Greg Abbott promising there won't be any power grid failures in Texas this winter (Dec. 3)

2) "Our people are going hungry and we refuse to accept it."

– Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Harper-Madison in a Feb. 21 tweet addressing Council members' demands for citywide food distribution (Feb. 26)

3) "The report makes it clear to me that 'The Eyes of Texas' is a song of accountability that has been used to bring Longhorns closer together."

– UT-Austin President Jay Hartzell, addressing UT's report about the racist origins of "The Eyes of Texas" (March 12)

4) "We should have been more proactive and planning for vaccine distribution."

– District 2 City Council Member Vanessa Fuentes (March 19)

5) "I'm trying to understand why the person with the deadly virus should have more power than the person trying to stay alive and not catch the virus."

– Travis County District Judge Lora Livingston on Texas A.G. Ken Paxton's challenge over Austin's mask rule (April 2)

6) "The idea of a strong mayor fixing everything is, well, it's magical thinking."

– Council Member Leslie Pool (April 16)

7) "Doug Kantor was killed at the hand of two juveniles who had guns they should never have had. We cannot police ourselves out of this crisis."

– Mayor Steve Adler, in the wake of June 12's Sixth Street shooting that killed Doug Kantor and left 13 others injured (June 18)

8) "What if a child dies on my watch?"

– AISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde in an interview with a CNN reporter about school mask mandates (Aug. 13)

9) "Austin PD is at a critical juncture."

– Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon, after being appointed as former Chief Brian Manley's successor (Sept. 24)

10) "It cannot be overstated: Prop A was not just voted down. It went down in flames."

– Chas Moore, executive director of Austin Justice Coalition (Nov. 5)