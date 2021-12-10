Civics 101

Thursday 9

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

KELLY KLINE’S PINK SANTA TOY DRIVE Help make holiday wishes come true for local children in need and donate new, unwrapped, and gender-neutral toys and gifts as part of Austin Pride’s 17th annual toy drive. See website for drop-off locations. Through Dec. 17 Multiple locations. austinpride.org/pink.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING This is Council’s last meeting of the year. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov.

AISD SOUNDING BOARD: BE (LOCAL) POLICY UPDATE Share your thoughts with the AISD Board of Trustees about AISD’s community feedback policies. 4:30-5:30pm. Online. austinisd.org.

MCKALLA RAIL STATION UPDATE Review the latest design plans for the new rail station at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium. 5:30pm. Online. projectconnect.com/get-involved.

Friday 10

CAN BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING CAN leadership will share a status update on establishing the organization as a nonprofit association. 1-3pm. Online. canatx.org.

Saturday 11

AUSTIN ISD HIGH SCHOOL FAIR Learn about AISD’s programming in advanced academics, career and technical education, early college, and fine arts. 9am-Noon. Eastside Early College High School, 900 Thompson. Free. austinisd.org.

Sunday 12

Monday 13

AUSTIN ORGANIC GARDENERS CLUB MEETING John Dromgoole, founder of the Natural Gardener, will discuss why it's important now more than ever to grow our own food. He’ll explain the differences between a kitchen garden and a food garden, how to start a food garden, and ways to encourage others to do the same. Second Mondays, 7pm Online via Zoom. www.fb.com/austinorganicgardeners.

LGBTQ QUALITY OF LIFE ADVISORY COMMISSION See agenda for details. 7pm. Permitting and Development Center, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Dr.. austintexas.gov/lgbtq.

Tuesday 14

BLUE LINE COMMUNITY DESIGN WORKSHOP Provide feedback to the Project Connect engineering and design teams on the Downtown tunnel planned to run under Fourth Street between Trinity and Guadalupe streets. Noon. Online. Registration required. projectconnect.com/get-involved.

PUBLIC HEALTH COMMITTEE MEETING Briefings will address issues related to homelessness, in addition to the African American Men’s Health Clinic. 1pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 15

AUDIT AND FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING The committee will consider the Planning, Zoning and Platting, and the Board of Adjustment commissions’ request to change their bylaws to specify that their meetings be held at City Hall. 9:30am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov.

Thursday 16

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES VOTING MEETING See agenda for details. 5:30pm. Austin ISD Central Office, 4000 S. I-35. austinisd.org/board.

MY ATX WATER COMMUNITY MEETING Have your questions answered about Austin’s new smart water meter program. 6pm. Online. myatxwater.org.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN SURVEY Austin Transportation Department seeks community members’ feedback on three new policy changes to the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan, the city’s first comprehensive, multimodal transportation plan. Online. austintexas.gov/asmp.

AUSTIN LGBT CHAMBER HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE Austin’s queer business chamber hosts its annual drive for new (and unwrapped) toys, clothing, and shoes for local children. Donations will go to children and families enrolled in LifeWorks programs and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Travis County programs. See here for a list of drop-off locations and suggested donations. Through Dec. 10 Multiple locations. austinlgbtchamber.com/toydrive.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

ARC OF THE CAPITAL AREA WILDFLOWER PROGRAM In collaboration with Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, The Arc offers classes for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities focusing on social-emotional growth, vocational studies, life skills, active recreation, and Texas nature. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am-2pm Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse. $150-300 per month. arcaustin.org/wildflower.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/WIC.

LEGALLINE Call 512/472-8303 for free legal advice concerning family law, criminal matters, traffic problems, consumer issues, landlord/tenant issues, and employment law. Attorneys who are bilingual (English/Spanish) are also available. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.