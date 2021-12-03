Civics 101

Thursday 2

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov.

Friday 3

WOOD RECLAMATION Reclaimed log pickup for art projects or milling. 9am-Noon. John Treviño Jr. Metro Park, 9501 FM 969. Free. austintexas.gov.

WILD NEIGHBORS SPEAKER SERIES City Wildlife Officer Danielle Gay leads a talk on co-existing with Austin’s coyotes. Noon. Online. Free (registration required). fb.com/traviscountybcp.

BUSINESS OF PRIDE AWARDS GALA Dress up ('cuz format attire’s required) and join Austin’s LGBT(QIA) Chamber of Commerce in celebrating our queer business community. 6pm. Hilton Hotel Downtown, 500 E. Fourth. $185. businessofpride.com.

Saturday 4

BETO O’ROURKE CAMPAIGN KICK-OFF Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke kicks off his campaign for Texas governor. 6:30pm. Republic Square, 422 Guadalupe, 512/381-1147. Free. betoorourke.com.

Sunday 5

Monday 6

JOINT SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING New business addresses implementation of the Austin Climate Equity Plan, fleet electrification, and more. 6pm. Austin Energy, 4815 Mueller Blvd.. austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 7

CIRCULAR MEET-UP Opportunity for local business owners, start-ups, and sustainability professionals across all industries to connect and learn more about Austin’s circular economy. Noon-1pm. Online. Free (registration required).

FIRST TUESDAYS WITH GABC Join the Greater Austin Black Chamber for conversations full of tools and resources to grow and expand black businesses, led by business experts and real entrepreneurs. First Tuesdays, noon-1pm Virtual. Free. membership@austinbcc.org, www.austinbcc.org.

Wednesday 8

OVER PARKED AND UNDER PERFORMING Join Congress for the New Urbanism Central Texas chapter and UCLA Research Professor Donald Shoup for a conversation on how parking policies affect cities, the economy, and the environment. Noon-5pm. Online. Members, free; nonmembers, $30. centraltexascnu.org.

IMAGINE AUSTIN SPEAKER SERIES Deputy City Clerk Myrna Rios will discuss how to apply to be appointed to one of Austin’s 70 boards and commissions. 5-6pm. Online. Free. bit.ly/iasspeakerseries5.

AISD REPURPOSING UPDATE Learn about what’s next for AISD’s schools that were closed last year, and how you can share your thoughts about how to best use those and other facilities. 6-7pm. Online. austinisd.org.

Thursday 9

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN SURVEY Austin Transportation Department seeks community members’ feedback on three new policy changes to the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan, the city’s first comprehensive, multimodal transportation plan. Online. austintexas.gov/asmp.

AUSTIN LGBT CHAMBER HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE Austin’s queer business chamber hosts its annual drive for new (and unwrapped) toys, clothing, and shoes for local children. Donations will go to children and families enrolled in LifeWorks programs and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Travis County programs. See here for a list of drop-off locations and suggested donations. Through Dec. 10 Multiple locations. austinlgbtchamber.com/toydrive.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

ARC OF THE CAPITAL AREA WILDFLOWER PROGRAM In collaboration with Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, The Arc offers classes for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities focusing on social-emotional growth, vocational studies, life skills, active recreation, and Texas nature. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am-2pm Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse. $150-300 per month. arcaustin.org/wildflower.

LEGALLINE Call 512/472-8303 for free legal advice concerning family law, criminal matters, traffic problems, consumer issues, landlord/tenant issues, and employment law. Attorneys who are bilingual (English/Spanish) are also available. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/WIC.