Civics 101

Wednesday 24

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

OPERATION TURKEY Register online to help cook, package, and deliver food to those in need. The goal is to prepare 45,000 meals this year, so every hand helps. (Expected delivery is between 10am-2pm on Thanksgiving Day). Meal prep: Wed., Nov. 24; meal delivery: Thu., Nov. 25 Citywide. Free. operationturkey.com/locations/austin.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

DONATE BLOOD, GET A FREE SCARF As temps drop, We Are Blood has your back (or neck). Donate blood or platelets to get a limited-edition scarf while supplies last. Nov. 18-27, 8am-6pm We Are Blood donor centers. Free. weareblood.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: MANOR Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Wednesdays, 8am-5pm 600 W. Carrie Manor St., Manor. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

#BLACKLIVESMATTER SURVIVOR PEER SUPPORT GROUP Led by the SAFE Alliance, one of Austin's nonprofits working to end sexual violence, abuse, and harassment. Email for details. Last Wednesdays, 5:30-7pm Online. DHarris@safeaustin.org, www.safeaustin.org.

Thursday 25

MT. OLIVE BAPTIST CHURCH THANKSGIVING MEAL To-go meals are available to the community on a walk-in basis. Volunteer opportunities for adults and older youth are available. Food donations welcome. 8:30am-12:30pm. Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1800 E. 11th. Free. mtolivebcaustin.org.

ANNIE’S WAY THANKSGIVING DINNER Sign up online (or text 512/801-1629) to register for a meal to pick up via drive-through. Due to COVID-19, limited volunteer opportunities are available for facility setup, cooking, serving food, and cleanup. 9:30am-1pm. St. William Catholic Church, 620 Round Rock West Dr., Round Rock. Free. fb.com/justbecauseministryofhope.

PRINCIPE DE PAZ THANKSGIVING MEAL Due to COVID-19, there will not be a sit-down dining area. Meals will be distributed in to-go containers via drive-through and walk-up. 11am-1pm. Principe de Paz, 1204 Payton Gin. Free. pdpaustin.org.

SUNRISE COMMUNITY CHURCH THANKSGIVING MEAL Meals will be distributed outside. 11am-1pm. Sunrise Community Church, 4430 Menchaca. Free. sunriseaustin.org.

Friday 26

Saturday 27

ZILKER PARK VISION PLAN POP-UP: ZILKER HOLIDAY TREE Learn more about the plan that will establish a guiding framework for the restoration and future development of one of Austin's most-loved parks. 6-8pm. Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Rd.. austintexas.gov/zilkervision.

Sunday 28

Monday 29

Tuesday 30

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT SPECIAL JOINT SESSION Austin Public Health leadership briefs the Travis County Commissioners Court and Austin City Council on the state of COVID-19. 9am. Travis County Commissioners Court, 700 Lavaca, 512/854-9020. traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

Wednesday 1

CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED WORK SESSION An executive session Item addresses the appointment, compensation, and benefits of a city clerk. 9am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN SURVEY Austin Transportation Department seeks community members’ feedback on three new policy changes to the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan, the city’s first comprehensive, multimodal transportation plan. Online. austintexas.gov/asmp.

AUSTIN LGBT CHAMBER HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE Austin’s queer business chamber hosts its annual drive for new (and unwrapped) toys, clothing, and shoes for local children. Donations will go to children and families enrolled in LifeWorks programs and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Travis County programs. See here for a list of drop-off locations and suggested donations. Through Dec. 10 Multiple locations. austinlgbtchamber.com/toydrive.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

ARC OF THE CAPITAL AREA WILDFLOWER PROGRAM In collaboration with Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, The Arc offers classes for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities focusing on social-emotional growth, vocational studies, life skills, active recreation, and Texas nature. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am-2pm Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse. $150-300 per month. arcaustin.org/wildflower.

LEGALLINE Call 512/472-8303 for free legal advice concerning family law, criminal matters, traffic problems, consumer issues, landlord/tenant issues, and employment law. Attorneys who are bilingual (English/Spanish) are also available. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/WIC.