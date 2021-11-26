News

Chronicle Wish List Open for 2021 Submissions

Nonprofits invited to submit needs this holiday season

Fri., Nov. 26, 2021


Every year, The Austin Chronicle's annual Wish List offers readers a guide to charitable giving, with the purpose of helping local nonprofits meet their needs to keep serving our city and its many communities.

As Austin and the rest of the world continue to adapt to life during the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to help our neighbors this holiday season persists. Any nonprofit that has not yet received an email from the Chronicle regarding this year's list is invited to email us their list now (wishlist@austinchronicle.com), as we'll start running our Wish List in print beginning next week with the Dec. 3 issue.

The Wish List lives online year-round at austinchronicle.com/wish-list.

A version of this article appeared in print on November 26, 2021 with the headline: Chronicle Wish List Open for 2021 Submissions

