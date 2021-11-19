Mixed-Income, Mixed-Use Travis Flats Open in North Loop
County-backed development combines offices with affordable housing
By Lina Fisher, Fri., Nov. 19, 2021
On Nov. 10, the Travis County Commissioners Court celebrated the grand opening of Travis Flats Apartments, a mixed-use, mixed-income development at 5310 Helen St., at 53½ St. and Airport Boulevard in the North Loop neighborhood. Rents for the floor plans with cute Austin-centric nicknames – "The Lady Bird," "The Zilker," "The Paramount," "The Moon Tower" – range from $990-a-month studios to $1,950-a-month three-bedrooms. That comes in well below Central Austin market rents; as of Nov. 11, the average rent on Apartment List for a studio apartment in Austin was $1,644, and for a three-bedroom, $2,702.
Of the complex's 146 units, 122 are affordable to those making 60% or less of area median income – currently $59,340 for a family of four – with the remaining 24 market-rate units targeted to the "missing middle – a population vulnerable to being priced out of the Austin area," as Travis County's press release describes it. In addition to a fitness center, media lounge, children's activity center, and Wi-Fi-enabled community room, the development includes 80,000 square feet of office space, which houses the county's Health and Human Services, Veterans Services, and District Clerk Jury-Passport offices.
Plans for Travis Flats began in 2016, when Travis County Housing Finance Corporation partnered with DMA Development Company and Southwest Strategies Group to redevelop a parking lot next to the county's North Campus office complex into both needed workspaces and affordable housing. Construction began in 2019 and was completed in June, financed by, among other loans, $1.5 million in federal tax credits awarded by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs and $2 million in bond and grant funds from the city of Austin. As a S.M.A.R.T. Housing development, Travis Flats also received $750,000 in city fee waivers.
Aside from bolstering Austin's affordable housing stock, serving people who make "approximately $9.00 to $20.00 per hour," Travis Flats will offer educational services like ESL, GED preparation, job training, credit counseling, and "other supportive services that ensure employment stability and/or upward career mobility." The development is served by CapMetro route 350 and is close to an H-E-B and the ACC Highland campus; commissioners hope Travis Flats will yield "significant economic impact ... $12M+ in terms of local construction related activity and ripple effect of spending income and generating local jobs," as well as provide "stable, high quality and affordable multifamily [homes], near employment opportunities, amenities, and quality schools."