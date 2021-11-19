Headlines / Quote of the Week

Beto Enters the Ring: Beto O'Rourke announced on Monday his bid to challenge incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott in the 2022 Texas gubernatorial race. The former congressman came close to unseating Ted Cruz in a 2018 Senate race, and didn't come close at all in his brief campaign for the 2020 presidency. O'Rourke swiftly broke Democratic fundraising records, yielding $2 million in donations in the first 24 hours of his candidacy for governor. Abbott currently boasts nearly $60 million in his campaign coffers.

Who Else Is Running? Community organizer Zohaib "Zo" Qadri will run for Council's District 9, the seat held by 10-year Council veteran Kathie Tovo. If elected, Qadri would be the first Muslim elected to Council.

Who's Retiring? ... Travis County clerk and voting rights champion Dana DeBeauvoir announced she will not seek reelection for the post she's held since 1986.

Who's Defecting? ... After redistricting turned his House District 31 into red country, Democratic Rep. Ryan Guillen said he's a Republican now.

LDC Lawsuit Update: A hearing in the lawsuit filed against the city of Austin by homeowners over Council's effort to rewrite the Land Development Code unfolded as the Chronicle went to press on Nov. 17. After losing the initial suit in March 2020, city attorneys filed an appeal in the 14th Court of Appeals in Houston. The appeals court won't issue a ruling for months, but if successful, Council could take the final of 3 votes needed to pass the revised LDC, if it so chooses. More in next week's issue.

Workers Defense Project reported Wednesday that it had filed a complaint with the Office of Police Oversight following a police raid on WDP's Austin offices. The nonprofit accused the Austin Police Dept. of "an intimidating show of force" when armed officers allegedly broke down the door and seized the "entire security footage recording apparatus, including weeks of confidential video recordings instead of simply emailing a subpoena for the relevant two hours and five minutes of footage." APD sought footage of an alleged attempted assault that occurred in WDP's parking lot in October 2021.

Au Revoir, Jannette: City clerk and 2020 Texas Municipal Clerk of the Year Jannette Goodall is headed to Ft. Worth to serve as city secretary. Council votes on Myrna Rios as interim clerk in today's meeting.

A Step Toward Justice: After Alex Jones again refused to turn over documents related to a defamation lawsuit brought against him, a Connecticut judge ruled the InfoWars host/conspiracy theorist liable by default. Jones has now lost all defamation suits brought against him by the families of Sandy Hook victims.

