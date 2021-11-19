District Attorney Unveils Multipart Strategy to Curb Gun Violence

The Travis County District Attorney's Office has unveiled a four-part strategy with other agencies and community partners to address gun violence that has risen throughout the county in the last two years.

Some core elements of the plan involve the official powers of the district attorney, such as Prosecutor-Led Gun Diversion Programs for those arrested on firearms charges. Researchers at the University of Chicago have evaluated PLGDPs in various cities that identify people arrested on gun charges who may be at high risk of reoffending and intervene with therapy, anger management, and other services to address root causes of violence.

The plan also includes a partnership with Arizona State University and Johns Hop­kins University to update research on the role firearms play in intimate partner violence and enable law enforcement to intervene; a countywide firearm surrender protocol and public awareness campaign on safe gun storage; and a victim services unit within the D.A.'s Office, staffed with counselors trained in trauma-informed care to better assist victims as their cases work their way through the criminal justice system.

But the plan's creators acknowledge that even a progressive district attorney such as Travis County's José Garza mostly has power to act after gun violence has taken place, either with pretrial diversion or by seeking appropriate sentences for repeat offenders. Reducing rising gun violence before shots are fired requires working with a community's public health and social service agencies, as well as law enforcement. At a press conference announcing the initiative, Garza sought to strike a balance. "If you pick up a gun, pull the trigger and take someone's life in this community, you will be arrested and you will be held accountable," Garza told reporters. "But if we are serious about ending violence in our community, we have to do more than punish people after they have caused harm. We have to do all we can to prevent violence before it happens."

To help identify those preventive measures, the D.A.'s Office has contracted with Dr. Chico Tillmon, a senior research fellow at the University of Chicago Crime and Edu­cation Labs who is also working with the city of Austin's Office of Violence Prevention, and has appointed Amber Goodwin as the D.A.'s liaison with the OVP. Goodwin previously served on the city's Task Force on Gun Violence, which recommended creation of the OVP; Garza's office envisions funding targeted violence disruption strategies and coordinating between the agencies involved.

Successful efforts, Tillmon says, will frame gun violence as an issue of public health as well as public safety. Research shows that in most communities, a small percentage of the population commits the majority of violent crimes. Targeting preventive efforts at those most at risk either of committing or being victimized by gun violence is akin to targeting infection controls, like COVID-19 vaccines, to those most likely to spread the disease or to suffer serious illness.

For OVP, Tillmon has produced two reports to help Austin leaders target their efforts. The first identifies gun violence hot spots, using Austin Police Department data from 2014 to 2018. The report found that seven neighborhoods in South Central, Central, and Northeast Aus­tin accounted for about 50% of gun crimes in that timeframe. "The map will help Austin be strategic with resources," Tillmon told the Chronicle. "We want to go where violence is common and mitigate it, which can then produce a ripple effect throughout the larger community."

Tillmon's second report surveyed existing efforts in Austin, to identify which of them are ready to begin working at a larger scale. He told us that successful organizations need to have a public health approach, be embedded within at-risk communities, and employ people with similar demographics and life experiences as those being reached. Tillmon's analysis identified three potential OVP partners – Youth Advocate Programs, Council on At-Risk Youth, and the SAFE Alliance – which each have their own strengths; YAP, he concluded, is best-suited to offer expanded services in the hot spot neighborhoods.

"It's like with Alcoholics Anonymous," he said. "A person that's been through a similar journey knows what causes triggers, knows what to stay away from, knows how to fight the urges." Shared lived experience creates "credible messengers within communities that may be skeptical of institutions claiming they can help, which opens up the possibility for mentorship and other relationship building that can address the root causes of crime."