Headlines / Quote of the Week

The High Life: State District Judge Jan Soifer granted a temporary injunction against the Texas Department of State Health Services over the state's ban on Delta-8, temporarily making it legal again (for now). Read more.

Kid COVID Shots: Austin Public Health is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 at two of its walk-in clinics, the Delco Activity Center (4601 Pecan Brook) and Old Sims Elementary Gym (1203 Springdale), and at its appointment-only Shots for Tots clinics. Info at austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

Calling All Libertarians, TERFs, Etc.: Austin made national headlines this week with the announcement of the unimaginatively named private liberal arts school, the University of Austin. The school's mission is to counter what its founders believe to be a culture of censorship on college campuses. Pano Kanelos, former president of St. John's College in Maryland, is the incoming president of the yet-to-be-accredited school.

No Place Like Home: Travis County officials celebrated the grand opening of Travis Flats Apartments, a mixed-use, mixed-income development in the Ridgetop neighborhood near the county offices on Airport Boulevard. The development includes 146 apartment units and about 80,000 square feet of office space. Rent for 122 units is priced as affordable to people at or below 60% area median income.

Good News, Everyone: People and pets can once again swim in Barton Creek near Sculpture Falls, as levels of the cylindrospermopsin toxin have dropped well below federal guidance values for recreational use. The city issued a warning at the site in September after detecting concerning levels of the toxin.

When Disaster Strikes: A new report from the City Auditor's Office found that Austin was unprepared for February's historic Winter Storm Uri and its aftermath, including shortcomings in disaster preparedness and community resilience initiatives and poor communication with residents. Read more.

Over the Moon: The Travis County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation accepting Milton Reimers Ranch Park's designation as an International Dark Sky Park. The Southwest Travis County park joins nearby certified IDSPs, including the Enchanted Rock State Natural Area and South Llano River State Park.

As a Reminder: The Affordable Care Act open enrollment period has begun for 2022 coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace. This year the open enrollment period has been extended through Jan. 15, but Dec. 15 is the enrollment deadline for coverage that begins on Jan. 1. Go to widget.getcoveredamerica.org to locate certified enrollment assistance in your area.

