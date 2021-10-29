News

Texas Primaries Loom as Redistricting Lawsuits Drop

New maps and new challenges

By Mike Clark-Madison, Fri., Oct. 29, 2021


New Maps, New Challenges

As we reported last week, even before Gov. Greg Abbott had signed into law the fruits of the Legislature's quick and dirty redistricting process, the new lines on Texas' electoral maps were under fire in court. A suit filed in federal court in El Paso by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund on behalf of more than a dozen Texas Latino plaintiffs has now been joined by a case filed in Austin that's part of the national Demo­cratic watchdog effort led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. Both cases allege that Texas has violated (again) Section 2 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act by managing to draw maps with fewer "opportunity districts" than exist currently, in which Black and/or Latinx voters, together or separately, can elect the candidates of their choice without being overruled by white voters. This retrogression used to be a no-brainer VRA violation that GOP mapmakers would go to lengths to avoid (or pretend to), but the Lege and Abbott (and his brand-new Secretary of State John Scott) appear willing to roll the dice with the ever-more-GOP-friendly federal courts. The two lawsuits detail the ample evidence from the legislative record that Texas never even attempted to meet its VRA obligations, despite 95% of its population growth since 2010 being among its residents of color. The MALDEF suit asks the court to kick the maps back to the Lege or draw its own maps that don't dilute Latinx voting strength statewide; the Holder suit, which focuses on the congressional map, asks the court to order up two new Latinx-majority districts in South Texas as well as new opportunity districts in Houston and Dallas/Ft. Worth.


State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez (Photo by Jana Birchum)

More Districts, More Candidates

Filing for the 2022 primaries begins in two weeks, on Nov. 13; unless the courts quickly and thoroughly set the new maps on fire, no delays in the election calendar are expected while the litigation plays out. So people need to hustle! While 2018 and 2020 candidate Julie Oliver, state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, and Texas Dem standard-bearer Wendy Davis have all not ruled out running in the new TX-37, a safe Dem seat anchored in Central Austin, the entry of current TX-35 U.S. Rep Lloyd Doggett into that primary has sucked up much of the oxygen. Across the highway, where Doggett's current seat will continue to link the Eastside to the Alamo, state Reps. Eddie Rodriguez of Austin and Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio – who were allies when Rodriguez ran for the Texas Senate seat now held by Sarah Eckhardt, who is also not running for Congress, yet – have both expressed interest in TX-35, where Austin Council Member Greg Casar has all but announced his campaign.

Down ballot, the new maps' reordering of Texas House seats across the Hill Country has dictated the plans of multiple incumbents and former challengers. Current HD 20 Rep. Terry Wilson of Marble Falls says he'll move to stay in that district, which now lies in Williamson County. Current HD 73 Rep. (and 1/6 participant) Kyle Biedermann of Fredericksburg says he won't move to stay in that district, which now lies in Hays and Comal counties, and will run for something "closer to home," perhaps a Gillespie County post. Both Wilson and Biedermann live in the new HD 19, along with the crimson redoubts of Western Travis County. Former CM Ellen Troxclair, who for months was running for the Senate, switched to HD 19 after the Senate map turned foul for her; she's now likely to face erstwhile ally and 2020 candidate Justin Berry in that primary, while another 2020 GOP nominee, Carrie Isaac, may have the solidly red HD 73 all to herself. Berry and Isaac's respective opponents a year ago, Reps. Vikki Goodwin and Erin Zwiener, now have safely blue seats for the foreseeable future.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More March 2022 Primary
County Commissioners Tout Successes, Face Challengers
County Commissioners Tout Successes, Face Challengers
The 2022 primaries are months away, but these Travis County commissioners are already drawing competition in their reelection bids

Lina Fisher, July 9, 2021

More by Mike Clark-Madison
From the Bloody Streets of Austin, it's a Dia de los Muertos Election-Night Dead-Blog
From the Bloody Streets of Austin, it's a Dia de los Muertos Election-Night Dead-Blog
Spoiler alert: Good has triumphed over evil

Nov. 2, 2021

Delta-8 v. Texas: The Court Challenges Begin
Delta-8 v. Texas: The Court Challenges Begin
State's sudden Delta-8 ban faces legal challenges

Oct. 29, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Greg Abbott, March 2022 Primary, Mexican American Legal Defenes and Education Fund, 1965 Voting Rights Act, Eric Holder, Texas Legislature, 87th Texas Legislature, Texas redistricting, voting rights, Julie Oliver, Gina Hinojosa, Wendy Davis, TX-37, Lloyd Doggett, Eddie Rodriguez, Trey Martinez Fisher, TX-35, Greg Casar, HD-20, Terry Wilson

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
November 2021 Election Day
Anywhere you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign
Women & Their Work: Pattern Language – لغه نمطيه at Women & Their Work
The Butts, Capitalist Kids, Dropped Out, Kepi Ghoulie, Josh Langford at Kick Butt Coffee
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  