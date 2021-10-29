News

Public Notice: Park Potables Panned at Planning

Beer and wine sales at Barton Springs? Maybe not.

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Oct. 29, 2021

Public Notice: Park Potables Panned at Planning

Even as the Zilker Park Vision Plan wends its way forward (Public Notice, Oct. 15), joined recently by the Rewilding Zilker plan (see "How Much of Zilker Park Can Austin Return to Nature?"), the city Planning Commission was asked last night to give a thumbs up or down on allowing beer and wine sales at the refurbished concession stand, just outside the entrance to Barton Springs Pool. Of course, "concession stand" really doesn't do it justice anymore: The former hot dog stand is now to be an upscale bistro, helmed by Shawn Cirkiel (Parkside, etc.) among others, with farm-to-table snacks, healthy foods, and ... beverages TBD. The concessionaires and city parks department both say their understanding was that well-regulated beer and wine sales were to be part of the deal, though some documents seem to show that was not the original intent, and a vocal opposition turned out at Tuesday's PC meeting.

Opponents included pool staff, who were outspoken about their safety concerns, and others who don't like alcohol sales that close to the pool and playground, or the enclosure that would be required to meet TABC regulations. But perhaps the most persuasive argument may have been that Vision Plan itself; numerous speakers and commissioners pointed out that now – just as that major long-range plan is getting down to the thorny issues of how much commercialization, how much rewilding, how much preservation, how much access – is a terrible time to make a major policy change that's right at the heart of the most iconic, family­-oriented part of the park. The Parks Board had voted 8-1 to not recommend alcohol sales, and in the end the PC agreed; it's unclear whether the applicants will appeal that decision to City Council, which would be their next and final recourse.

PC was also slated to consider a resolution opposing city staff's plan to move its public meetings – along with those of 14 other city boards and commissions – out of City Hall and into the new Permitting and Development Center at Highland Mall, but ran out of steam at the end of the long agenda, and postponed it until their next meeting. (As you may recall from last week's column, the Zoning and Platting Commission passed a similar resolution last week; others are said to be mulling similar moves.) The PC resolution asks City Council to change the commission's bylaws to require that meetings be held at City Hall, which is something only Council can do, so look for this to bubble up onto council members' plate in the near future.

Back in Austin's early New Wave era, one of the cultural touchstones was the Rev. Neil X's influential radio show on KUT, and he and his band, F-Systems, were consistent envelope-pushers through a key period of the music scene's evolution. Mr. X (aka Rutten­berg) will host a booksigning and record re-release tonight, Thursday, Oct. 28, at 7pm at Waterloo Records, for his new novel Never Grow Up, a serial killer murder mystery about child trafficking and sexual slavery, crafted as a retelling of J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan. Fun read; stop by to pick up a copy, or just say hi.

The sixth annual Austin Green Awards celebration is Wednesday, Nov. 3, 6-9pm at The Sunset Room, 310 E. Third St., with Emma Galbraith, co-founder of the Austin Climate Coalition and co-organizer of the Austin Climate Strike, as keynote. The AGA highlights "outstanding accomplishments in the broad arena of sustainable design and innovation including buildings, landscapes and infrastructure"; the awards celebration is back in person this year, with proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID test required. Tickets and more info at atxgreenawards.org.

Send gossip, dirt, innuendo, rumors, and other useful grist to nbarbaro@austinchronicle.com.
More Public Notice columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Public Notice
Public Notice: Are You a Felon?
Public Notice: Are You a Felon?
Delta-8 products are now considered Schedule 1 narcotics; plus: boards and commissions evicted from City Hall

Nick Barbaro, Oct. 22, 2021

Public Notice: The City's Day in Court
Public Notice: The City's Day in Court
Plus: $100 million buses; $0.00 fares

Nick Barbaro, Oct. 1, 2021

More Public Notice
Public Notice: Rewilding Zilker Park
Public Notice: Rewilding Zilker Park
How do you polish a crown jewel?

Nick Barbaro, Oct. 15, 2021

Public Notice: For Further Consideration...
Public Notice: For Further Consideration...
So yeah, let’s really get serious about housing in Austin

Nick Barbaro, Oct. 8, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Public Notice, Austin Planning Commission, Barton Springs concession stand, Shawn Cirkiel, Permitting and Development Center, City Council

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
November 2021 Election Day
Anywhere you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign
The Butts, Capitalist Kids, Dropped Out, Kepi Ghoulie, Josh Langford at Kick Butt Coffee
Women & Their Work: Pattern Language – لغه نمطيه at Women & Their Work
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  