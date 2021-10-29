News

Headlines / Quote of the Week

Fri., Oct. 29, 2021


(l-r) Volunteers Jen Capeheart, Shala Hemmati, and CJ Champ load a car with pet food at Austin Humane Society's drive-through pet food pantry at Red Rocks Church on Saturday, Oct. 23. (Photo by John Anderson)

GOTV FFS, Y'all: This Friday, Oct. 29, is the last day of early voting for Austin's Nov. 2 election. As of Oct. 26, only 6.72% of Austin's 849,679 registered voters had cast their ballots. See our endorsements, a list of EV locations, and a vote-by-mail FAQ.

Hate From the State: Reliably anti-LGBTQIA Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 25 into law this week, thus banning transgender K-12 students from playing on UIL sports teams aligning with their gender identity effective Jan. 18. The bill signifies Texas' first statewide anti-trans policy to be signed into law, making Texas the ninth state this year to enact anti-trans sports legislation.

SB 8 to SCOTUS: The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments against Texas' six-week abortion ban this Monday, Nov. 1, in two separate challenges. Read more.

No, Just No: An Austin Police Department officer was seen fist-bumping a person wearing swastikas on their clothing in screenshots posted to social media of APD officers responding to a neo-Nazi group hanging an antisemitic banner over a MoPac overpass on Saturday. APD Chief Joseph Chacon said the fist-bumping officer had "declined a request for a handshake and instead opted for a fist-bump citing COVID-19 safety protocols" after the person complied with the officer; another antisemitic banner was hung over MoPac only days later. The two incidents follow Anderson High School being vandalized with antisemitic graffiti last Friday.

The Streets Are Alive: Austin City Council unanimously passed a resolution for a citywide "Living Streets" program aimed at broadening the recreational use of residential streets. The program expands Austin's Healthy Streets initiative by opening up the application process for street closure permits to areas that secure 60% support along the street.

A One-Two... The whistleblower lawsuit filed by former Texas Attorney General's Office staffers against Texas A.G. Ken Paxton will proceed, after Texas' 3rd Court of Appeals ruled last week that the former aides are protected under the state's Whistleblower Act.

...Paxton-Paul Punch: Incidentally, on the same day of the 3COA's decision, local real estate investor Nate Paul – whose mysterious dealings with Paxton are at the center of the whistleblowers' allegations – filed suit against federal and state investigators accusing them of lying to obtain search warrants as part of a joint investigation into Paul and his business, World Class Holdings.

Flying F1 Airways: The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport broke its single-day passenger count record earlier this week with 35,298 passengers traveling through the airport on Monday, Oct. 25, the day after the 2021 Formula One U.S. Grand Prix.


Photo by Jana Birchum

Quote of the Week

"We're not seeing very good numbers at all."

– Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir on early voting turnout for the Nov. 2 election (see “Headlines”)

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
November 2021 Election Day
Anywhere you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign
The Butts, Capitalist Kids, Dropped Out, Kepi Ghoulie, Josh Langford at Kick Butt Coffee
Women & Their Work: Pattern Language – لغه نمطيه at Women & Their Work
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  