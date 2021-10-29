Civics 101

Thursday 28

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

NOVEMBER 2021 GENERAL AND SPECIAL ELECTIONS EARLY VOTING Make a plan to get to the polls and find a polling site online or by calling 512/238-VOTE (8683). Learn about the local propositions on the ballot on the Chronicle’s elections page. Oct. 18-29. Anywhere you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS WORKSHOP: ENGLISH Austin ISD’s Parent Engagement Support Office and SAFE Alliance host a community conversation about the greater awareness of domestic violence. 9-10am. Online. austinisd.org.

AUSTIN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE STATE OF EDUCATION Business and public education leaders talk about efforts to develop the local education workforce and prepare students for postsecondary and career success. 11am-1pm. Austin Marriott Downtown, 304 E. Cesar Chavez. $50-65. austinchamber.com.

MARY ANN ESPIRITU FOR JUDGE FALL FUNDRAISER Meet local criminal defense attorney Mary Ann Espiritu who’s running for Travis County Court at Law No. 5. 5-7pm. Star Bar, 600 W. Sixth. Free. maryannforjudge.com.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES VOTING MEETING The board will consider Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde’s annual evaluation after last year’s evaluation was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 6pm. AISD Central Office, 4000 S. I-35. austinisd.org/board.

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION MEETING The commission is set to certify the final map of Austin’s redrawn City Council districts ahead of its Nov. 1 deadline. 6pm. Permitting and Development Center, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Dr.. speakupaustin.org/city-of-austin-redistricting.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS WORKSHOP: SPANISH Austin ISD’s Parent Engagement Support Office and SAFE Alliance host a community conversation about the greater awareness of domestic violence. 6-7pm. Online. austinisd.org.

Friday 29

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

NOVEMBER 2021 GENERAL AND SPECIAL ELECTIONS EARLY VOTING Make a plan to get to the polls and find a polling site online or by calling 512/238-VOTE (8683). Learn about the local propositions on the ballot on the Chronicle’s elections page. Oct. 18-29. Anywhere you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

PROJECT CONNECT JOINT POWERS AGREEMENT VOTE The Austin Transit Partnership Board of Directors, City Council, and Capital Metro Board of Directors will vote on the Joint Powers Agreement delineating the entities' responsibilities for Project Connect. 10am. Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/404-4000. capmetro.org/project-connect.

APPOINTMENTS PROJECT WORKSHOP Women who are interested in serving on city boards and commissions are invited to attend a public training session hosted by Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Harper-Madison. Noon-1pm. Online. Free (registration required). united-we.org/ap-overview.

AUSTIN POLICE CHIEF SWEARING-IN CEREMONY Joseph Chacon is officially sworn in as chief of the Austin Police Department. 3pm. LifeAustin Mueller, 1504 E. 51st. austintexas.gov.

Saturday 30

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

BLUE ACTION BLOCK WALK WEEKEND Join North Austin Blue Action Democrats as they talk to the community about Austin’s Nov. 2 election and what's at stake. Training will be provided. You must wear a face mask and be vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate. Sat.-Sun., Oct. 30-31 Epoch Coffee, 2700 W. Anderson #409. mobilize.us/texasdemocrats.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

ZILKER PARK VISION PLAN POP-UP: DISTRICT 4 Speak with the project team behind the restoration and future development of Austin’s beloved park and learn more about potential design scenarios. 10am. YMCA North Austin, 1000 W. Rundberg. austintexas.gov/zilkervision.

AUSTIN ISD POLICE TRUNK OR TREAT Families are invited to this free event for children to trick or treat. 6-8pm. Nelson Field, 7400 Berkman. Free. austinisd.org.

Sunday 31

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

BLUE ACTION BLOCK WALK WEEKEND Join North Austin Blue Action Democrats as they talk to the community about Austin’s Nov. 2 election and what's at stake. Training will be provided. You must wear a face mask and be vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate. Sat.-Sun., Oct. 30-31 Epoch Coffee, 2700 W. Anderson #409. mobilize.us/texasdemocrats.

MIKE COLLIER FOR LT. GOV. LAUNCH TOUR Join Williamson County Democrats for a conversion with Texas lieutenant governor Democratic candidate Mike Collier. 1pm. Whitestone Brewery, 601 E. Whitestone #500, Bldg. 5, Cedar Park. collierfortexas.com.

Monday 1

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

ZILKER PARK VISION PLAN POP-UP: DISTRICT 9 Speak with the project team behind the restoration and future development of Austin’s beloved park and learn more about potential design scenarios. 5pm. Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St.. austintexas.gov/zilkervision.

AUSTIN PEDESTRIAN ADVISORY COUNCIL AND BICYCLE ADVISORY COUNCIL JOINT MEETING Committee members discuss Austin’s Transportation Criteria Manual, which is currently being revised by city staff. 6pm. Online. austintexas.gov/department/bicycle-advisory-council.

Tuesday 2

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

AJC GENERAL BODY MEETING Learn about the work Austin Justice Coalition is doing and how you can get involved. First Tuesdays, 6:30pm Online. austinjustice.org.

NOVEMBER 2021 ELECTION DAY Make a plan to get to the polls and find a polling site online or by calling 512/238-VOTE (8683). Learn about the local propositions on the ballot on the Chronicle’s elections page. 7am-7pm. Anywhere you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Travis County Commissioners Court, 700 Lavaca, 512/854-9020. traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

FIRST TUESDAYS WITH GABC Join the Greater Austin Black Chamber for conversations full of tools and resources to grow and expand black businesses, led by business experts and real entrepreneurs. First Tuesdays, noon-1pm Virtual. Free. membership@austinbcc.org, www.austinbcc.org.

QUEER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE LUNCHEON Mix n’ mingle with the local queer business community at Austin’s LGBT(QIA) Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon. Noon. The County Line Bar-B-Q, 6500 Bee Caves Rd.. RSVP required. fb.com/austinlgbtbiz.

Wednesday 3

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: MANOR Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Wednesdays, 8am-5pm 600 W. Carrie Manor St., Manor. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

AISD BUDGET 101 INFORMATION SESSION Learn from Austin ISD leaders about how schools are funded, how campuses make decisions about staffing and programs, and how families and community members can get involved. 6-7pm. Online. austinisd.org.

BACKYARD COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to turn your food scraps and lawn trimmings into plant fertilizer by using a home composting system. 6-7pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/homecompostguide.

AISD SCHOOL HEALTH ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING A presentation will cover a joint School Health Advisory Council (SHAC)/ Environmental Stewardship Advisory Committee (ESAC) recommendation to the AISD Board of Trustees. 6:30-8pm. Online. austinisd.org.

Thursday 4

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

COFFEE & VOTER REGISTRATION Get registered to vote while enjoying a cup of coffee from the Texas Rising team. 8am-1pm. 504 W. 24th. fb.com/texrisingut.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING One resolution to watch relates to the city’s agreement with Austin Pets Alive! and also directs the city manager to negotiate certain terms for the operation of APA!’s Town Lake Animal Center. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

TRANSPORTATION CRITERIA MANUAL UPDATE The TCM defines the rules, requirements, and technical guidelines for building mobility infrastructure in Austin. The city’s Transportation Department has worked to update the manual over the past two years; the current draft of the revised TCM is available for public review now through Nov. 1. Deadline: Nov. 1 Online. austintexas.gov/street-design.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN SURVEY Austin Transportation Department seeks community members’ feedback on three new policy changes to the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan, the city’s first comprehensive, multimodal transportation plan. Online. austintexas.gov/asmp.

TPWD COMMUNITY OUTDOOR OUTREACH PROGRAM GRANT TPWD’s CO-OP grants provide funding to tax-exempt organizations for programming that engages under-served populations in TPWD mission-oriented outdoor recreation, conservation, and environmental education activities. Deadline: Nov. 1 Online. tpwd.texas.gov.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

ARC OF THE CAPITAL AREA WILDFLOWER PROGRAM In collaboration with Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, The Arc offers classes for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities focusing on social-emotional growth, vocational studies, life skills, active recreation, and Texas nature. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am-2pm Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse. $150-300 per month. arcaustin.org/wildflower.

AUSTIN LGBT CHAMBER HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE Austin’s queer business chamber hosts its annual drive for new (and unwrapped) toys, clothing, and shoes for local children. Donations will go to children and families enrolled in LifeWorks programs and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Travis County programs. See here for a list of drop-off locations and suggested donations. Through Dec. 10 Multiple locations. membership@austinlgbtchamber.com, austinlgbtchamber.com/toydrive.

LEGALLINE Call 512/472-8303 for free legal advice concerning family law, criminal matters, traffic problems, consumer issues, landlord/tenant issues, and employment law. Attorneys who are bilingual (English/Spanish) are also available. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/WIC.