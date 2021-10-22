Headlines / Quote of the Week

Senate Bill 8: The U.S. Department of Justice has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the enforcement of Texas' six-week abortion ban after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman's Oct. 6 order declaring the ban unconstitutional and temporarily blocking it. In response to the DOJ's request, Justice Samuel Alito has ordered the state to file its response by today (Thursday, Oct. 21).

Hometown Seat Shake-up: Austin City Council Member Greg Casar has formed an exploratory committee to represent the now-open seat in Texas' 35th Congressional District, stretching from East Austin through San Marcos to Downtown San Antonio. Casar's announcement came after U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett announced he will run to represent the new 37th District anchored in Central and West Austin. Read more.

About Those Lege Lines: A group of Latinx advocacy groups filed suit against Texas challenging the redistricting maps approved by the Texas Legislature for the state House of Representatives, Senate, congressional districts, and the State Board of Education. Represented by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the plaintiffs argue the redrawn districts unconstitutionally dilute the voting strength of Latinx Texans and violate the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.

State-Sanctioned Hate: The 87th Texas Legislature concluded its third special session in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Oct. 19. Lawmakers approved the majority of Gov. Greg Abbott's agenda items, including passing anti-trans legislation, House Bill 25, which bans student-athletes from playing on University Interscholastic League sports teams that don't align with their assigned gender at birth. Read more.

Tech for Tomorrow: Austin ISD celebrated the opening of its new STEM center at Northeast Early College High School. Designed in collaboration with Dell Technologies, the center will facilitate the school's career and tech training program, P-TECH, allowing students to earn an associate's degree in cybersecurity from Austin Community College.

LBJ Presidential Library reopens to the public on Thursday, Oct. 21, for the first time since it closed over the summer because of the pandemic. Open seven days a week, the library also features a new exhibit, "Lady Bird: Beyond the Wildflowers." Masks are required for anyone over the age of 2, and groups will be limited to no more than six people.

First Look at SXSW Lineup: South by Southwest announced Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson as its first keynote speaker for the March 2022 conference, which will return to its traditional in-person home at and near the Austin Convention Center.

Quote of the Week

"We are actually dropping in the percentage of students that are economically disadvantaged in our district."

– AISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde on AISD’s enrollment during the annual State of the District address