Civics 101

Thursday 21

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

NOVEMBER 2021 GENERAL AND SPECIAL ELECTIONS EARLY VOTING Make a plan to get to the polls and find a polling site online or by calling 512/238-VOTE (8683). Learn about the local propositions on the ballot on the Chronicle’s elections page. Oct. 18-29. Anywhere you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov.

HELP FOR YOUR LGBTQIA SMALL BUSINESS Queer biz owners are invited to attend this free webinar covering programs and services available from the SBA and how to receive LGBTBE certification from the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC). 10-11:30am. Online. Free (registration required). fb.com/austinlgbtbiz.

SHORT-TERM RENTAL WEBINAR Learn about the ordinances and application process of Austin’s Type 1 owner-occupied short-term rental license. 11am. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN LGBTQ QUALITY OF STUDY TOWN HALL Join the Austin LGBTQIA Quality of Life Study working group for an update and discussion about the city’s first-ever LGBTQIA QoL Study and what it means for queer Austinites and organizations. Noon. Online. Registration required. austintexas.gov/lgbtq.

TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF COLLEGIATE REGISTRARS AND ADMISSIONS OFFICERS (TACRAO) COLLEGE FAIR AISD high school seniors will have the opportunity to meet with over 100 local and national college and university representatives. Students must preregister with their college and career campus representatives. 1-3pm. Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook. Free (preregistration required). austinisd.org.

AUSTIN LGBT(QIA) CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HAPPY HOUR Network with Austin’s queer business community. Also, don’t forget to bring your face mask: Attendees will be required to mask up unless eating or drinking. 5pm. B.D. Riley's Irish Pub, Free. fb.com/austinlgbtbiz.

HEALTH CARE TOWN HALL Travis County Commissioners Court Precinct 4 candidate Susanna Ledesma-Woody and local leaders discuss health disparities in Travis County and what can be done to combat them. 6:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). susanna4commissioner.com.

Friday 22

PASSION WITH PURPOSE: ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND FOOD In honor of National Women’s Business Month, four local business owners share their experiences starting food businesses. 9-10am. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

Saturday 23

WALKING & BIKING TOURS: BLACK ARCHITECTS, COMMUNITY ARCHITECTURE, AND THE GREEN BOOK WOVEN IN AMONG US Choose between a bike tour (9-11am) or a walking tour (noon-1:30pm) exploring East Austin’s historically Black neighborhood. Sat., Oct. 23 Multiple locations. Free (RSVP required). fb.com/ghisallocycling.

AUSTIN HUMANE SOCIETY PET FOOD PANTRY Food will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis. 9am-Noon. 7625 N. I-35. Free. austinhumanesociety.org.

ZERO WASTE BLOCK LEADER ORIENTATION Learn how you can help educate and increase participation in the city’s recycling, composting, and other programs. 11am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov.

BOO THE FLU EVENT This clinic offers the flu vaccine, plus the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for those who are vaccine eligible. Attendees under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian with them. 11am-3pm. William B. Travis High School, 1211 E. Oltorf. Free. austintexas.gov/health.

Sunday 24

ZILKER PARK VISION PLAN POP-UP: DISTRICT 1 Speak with the project team behind the restoration and future development of Austin’s beloved park and learn more about potential design scenarios. 10am-1pm. Austin Country Flea Mart, 9500 Hwy. 290 E.. austintexas.gov/zilkervision.

Monday 25

ZILKER PARK VISION PLAN POP-UP: ZILKER PARK Speak with the project team behind the restoration and future development of Austin’s beloved park and learn more about potential design scenarios. 4-6pm. Barton Springs Pool (north entrance), 2201 William Barton Dr.. austintexas.gov/zilkervision.

AUSTIN PUBLIC HEALTH TOWN HALL: MOVING FORWARD AGAINST COVID-19 Join APH to learn about the work that still needs to be done to address COVID-19 in Austin and how you can help shape those efforts. 6:30-8pm. Online. austintexas.gov/health.

Tuesday 26

POSTCARD WRITING WITH SW AUSTIN BLUE ACTION DEMOCRATS Write postcards to help spark voter enthusiasm heading into the 2022 election cycle. Doc's Backyard, 5207 Brodie #100, Sunset Valley. blueactiondems.com/swatx.

ZILKER PARK VISION PLAN POP-UP: DISTRICT 2 Speak with the project team behind the restoration and future development of Austin’s beloved park and learn more about potential design scenarios. 5-7pm. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez. austintexas.gov/zilkervision.

YOUNG PROFESSIONALS WITH PRIDE Networking happy hour for young LGBTQIA professionals hosted by Austin’s queer chamber of commerce. 5:30pm. Still Austin, 440 E. St. Elmo, 512/276-2700. Free. fb.com/austinlgbtbiz.

Wednesday 27

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: MANOR Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Wednesdays, 8am-5pm 600 W. Carrie Manor St., Manor. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

INTRODUCTION TO COOPERATIVES: CONVERTING YOUR SMALL BUSINESS TO A CO-OP This class covers the basics of the cooperative business model and opportunities for owners to sell a business to the employees. 1-3pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

HISTORIC MONTOPOLIS NEGRO SCHOOL REHABILITATION PROJECT COMMUNITY MEETING This is the first meeting to engage the community in future planning for the historic school that was acquired by the city to serve as a museum. 4pm. Online. Registration required. austintexas.gov.

#BLACKLIVESMATTER SURVIVOR PEER SUPPORT GROUP Led by the SAFE Alliance, one of Austin's nonprofits working to end sexual violence, abuse, and harassment. Email for details. Last Wednesdays, 5:30-7pm Online. DHarris@safeaustin.org, www.safeaustin.org.

Thursday 28

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS WORKSHOP: ENGLISH Austin ISD’s Parent Engagement Support Office and SAFE Alliance host a community conversation about the greater awareness of domestic violence. 9-10am. Online. austinisd.org.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS WORKSHOP: SPANISH Austin ISD’s Parent Engagement Support Office and SAFE Alliance host a community conversation about the greater awareness of domestic violence. 6-7pm. Online. austinisd.org.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

TRANSPORTATION CRITERIA MANUAL UPDATE The TCM defines the rules, requirements, and technical guidelines for building mobility infrastructure in Austin. The city’s Transportation Department has worked to update the manual over the past two years; the current draft of the revised TCM is available for public review now through Nov. 1. Deadline: Nov. 1 Online. austintexas.gov/street-design.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN SURVEY Austin Transportation Department seeks community members’ feedback on three new policy changes to the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan, the city’s first comprehensive, multimodal transportation plan. Online. austintexas.gov/asmp.

TPWD COMMUNITY OUTDOOR OUTREACH PROGRAM GRANT TPWD’s CO-OP grants provide funding to tax-exempt organizations for programming that engages under-served populations in TPWD mission-oriented outdoor recreation, conservation, and environmental education activities. Deadline: Nov. 1 Online. tpwd.texas.gov.

FORD BUILD TO CONNECT This multiday outdoor event includes displays of Ford’s all-electric F-150 Lightning truck and Mustang Mach-E SUV models. Oct. 15-24. Mon.-Fri., noon-9pm; Sat.-Sun., 9am-8pm Republic Square, 422 Guadalupe, 512/381-1147. Free. fordautoshows.com/built-to-connect.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

ARC OF THE CAPITAL AREA WILDFLOWER PROGRAM In collaboration with Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, The Arc offers classes for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities focusing on social-emotional growth, vocational studies, life skills, active recreation, and Texas nature. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am-2pm Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse. $150-300 per month. arcaustin.org/wildflower.

LEGALLINE Call 512/472-8303 for free legal advice concerning family law, criminal matters, traffic problems, consumer issues, landlord/tenant issues, and employment law. Attorneys who are bilingual (English/Spanish) are also available. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/WIC.