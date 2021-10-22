News

Anti-Trans Sports Bill Heads to Abbott's Desk

HB 25 makes Texas fifth state to pass legislature targeting trans youth this year

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., Oct. 22, 2021


Advocates protest against HB 25 at the Texas State Capitol on Sept. 30 (Photo by John Anderson)

Following its approval last week in both chambers of the Texas Legislature, anti-trans student-athlete House Bill 25 now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk, where it is poised to be signed into law.

Authored by state Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, HB 25 bans Texas K-12 students from competing on a school sports team that doesn't align with their assigned gender at birth. The measure passed the Texas Senate on a largely partisan 19-12 vote after the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services voted to advance the legislation during a rushed hearing in which its rules requiring 24 hours notice had been suspended. Under HB 25, a student's gender would be determined by the sex listed on their birth certificate issued at or near the time of birth. Currently, Texas' Univer­sity Interscholastic League determines student-athlete gender based on birth certificates, including those later issued to correspond to a student's gender identity. It remains unclear how birth certificates would be checked under HB 25's new restrictions, although the UIL has said that process is up to individual schools and districts.

HB 25 was one of three anti-trans student-athlete bills to advance through the 87th Texas Legislature in its third special session; HB 10 and Senate Bill 3 failed to clear both chambers by session's end Oct. 18. Texas Republican lawmakers had likewise failed to pass such a measure in the regular session or the preceding two specials, despite it being a priority of both Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. The success of HB 25 makes Texas the fifth state to pass legislation to harm trans youth this year, which has seen unprecedented efforts to target trans Americans in the statehouses. "This cruel and grotesque ban has put a dangerous target on the backs of transgender children and adults, erases intersex people, and sends a clear message that transgender and intersex people aren't welcome or safe in Texas," said Ricardo Martinez, CEO of Equality Texas, the state's largest LGBTQIA rights advocacy organization.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More 87th Texas Legislature
Redistricting: Now, The Fun Begins!
Redistricting: Now, The Fun Begins!
Upcoming opportunities to give public input to Lege, city map-makers

Mike Clark-Madison, Sept. 10, 2021

Voting Rights, Other GOP-Aligned Measures Back in the Crosshairs for Special Session
Voting Rights, Other GOP-Aligned Measures Back in the Crosshairs for Special Session
More red meat as Abbott puts the Lege into overtime

Mike Clark-Madison, July 9, 2021

More by Beth Sullivan
Qmmunity: Austin's Frighteningly Fabulous Queer Halloween Parties
Qmmunity: Austin's Frighteningly Fabulous Queer Halloween Parties
Trick or treat yo'self to Goth Prom, Little Gay Shop of Horrors, and more

Oct. 22, 2021

Lavender Country, World’s First Openly Gay Country Band, Comes to Austin
Lavender Country, World’s First Openly Gay Country Band, Comes to Austin
Patrick Haggerty on his groundbreaking album nearly 50 years later

Oct. 21, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

87th Texas Legislature, Texas Legislature, 87th Texas Legislature special session, House Bill 25, Greg Abbott, University Interscholastic League, Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Valoree Swanson, anti-trans sports bill, LGBTQIA rights, Equality Texas, Ricardo Martinez

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Forbidden Fruit’s 40th Anniversary Party
Forbidden Fruit
ASO: Back To The Future
at Long Center for the Performing Arts
Paws on Fourth Pup Night
at Oilcan's
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  