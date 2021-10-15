What You Need and Where to Early Vote in the Nov. 2 Elections

Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).

VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired within 4 years) issued by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. Voters without photo ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation.

Visit traviscountyelections.org for a list of acceptable forms of photo ID and supporting documentation.

No photo ID is required when voting by mail, except for first-time voters who did not include ID information when registering. You will receive a notice with your ballot if ID is required.

Additional Election Info:

Travis County: countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.html or 512/238-VOTE (8683)

Williamson County: wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630; Hays County: hayscountytx.com or 512/393-7779

Early Voting Locations

Open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm.

CENTRAL

*Austin Permitting and Dev. Ctr., 6310 Wilhelmina Delco

Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second

Austin Rec Ctr., 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd.

Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina

UT Flawn Academic Ctr., 2304 Whitis

SOUTH

*Southpark Meadows, 9600 S. I-35 #500

Austin Oaks Church, 4220 Monterey Oaks

Gardner Betts Annex, 2501 S. Congress

Dove Springs Rec Ctr., 5801 Ainez Dr.

Shops at Mira Vista, 2705 Bee Caves Rd. #325, Rollingwood

NORTH

*Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym, 702 W. Pecan St., Pflugerville

Christ Episcopal, 3520 W. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park

Disability Rights Texas, 2222 W. Braker

Gus Garcia Rec Ctr., 1201 E. Rundberg

RRISD Hartfield Performing Arts Ctr., 5800 McNeil Dr.

EAST

*Millennium Youth Complex, 1156 Hargrave

Community Ctr. at Del Valle, 3518 FM 973

Dan Ruiz Library, 1600 Grove

Manor ISD Admin Bldg., 10335 Hwy. 290 E.

Parque Zaragoza Rec Ctr., 2608 Gonzales

WEST

*Ben Hur Shrine Ctr., 7811 Rockwood

Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria Pkwy., Bee Cave

Lake Travis ISD Educational Dev. Ctr., 607 RR 620

Northlake Church Hope Ctr., 20513 Dawn Dr., Lago Vista

Riverbend Centre, 4214 Capital of Texas Hwy. N.

Unity Church of the Hills, 9905 Anderson Mill Rd.

*Mega-center polling site

Follow our November 2021 general and special elections coverage at austinchronicle.com/elections.