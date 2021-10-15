What You Need and Where to Early Vote in the Nov. 2 Elections
Early Voting Oct. 18-29
Fri., Oct. 15, 2021
Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).
VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired within 4 years) issued by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. Voters without photo ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation.
Visit traviscountyelections.org for a list of acceptable forms of photo ID and supporting documentation.
No photo ID is required when voting by mail, except for first-time voters who did not include ID information when registering. You will receive a notice with your ballot if ID is required.
Additional Election Info:
Travis County: countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.html or 512/238-VOTE (8683)
Williamson County: wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630; Hays County: hayscountytx.com or 512/393-7779
Early Voting Locations
Open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm.
CENTRAL
*Austin Permitting and Dev. Ctr., 6310 Wilhelmina Delco
Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second
Austin Rec Ctr., 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd.
Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina
UT Flawn Academic Ctr., 2304 Whitis
SOUTH
*Southpark Meadows, 9600 S. I-35 #500
Austin Oaks Church, 4220 Monterey Oaks
Gardner Betts Annex, 2501 S. Congress
Dove Springs Rec Ctr., 5801 Ainez Dr.
Shops at Mira Vista, 2705 Bee Caves Rd. #325, Rollingwood
NORTH
*Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym, 702 W. Pecan St., Pflugerville
Christ Episcopal, 3520 W. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park
Disability Rights Texas, 2222 W. Braker
Gus Garcia Rec Ctr., 1201 E. Rundberg
RRISD Hartfield Performing Arts Ctr., 5800 McNeil Dr.
EAST
*Millennium Youth Complex, 1156 Hargrave
Community Ctr. at Del Valle, 3518 FM 973
Dan Ruiz Library, 1600 Grove
Manor ISD Admin Bldg., 10335 Hwy. 290 E.
Parque Zaragoza Rec Ctr., 2608 Gonzales
WEST
*Ben Hur Shrine Ctr., 7811 Rockwood
Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria Pkwy., Bee Cave
Lake Travis ISD Educational Dev. Ctr., 607 RR 620
Northlake Church Hope Ctr., 20513 Dawn Dr., Lago Vista
Riverbend Centre, 4214 Capital of Texas Hwy. N.
Unity Church of the Hills, 9905 Anderson Mill Rd.
*Mega-center polling site
