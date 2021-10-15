Voting by Mail

Applying for a Ballot

Q: What's the deadline to apply for a ballot, and where can I find an application?

A: The last day to request a ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 22 (received at the Travis County Clerk's Office, not postmarked). Download an application at countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections/ballot-by-mail or get an editable PDF version at bbm.sos.state.tx.us/bbm.asp.

Q: I've filled out my ballot application. How/where do I send it?

A: You may submit your application by mail, email, or fax, but if you submit it by fax (512/854-3969) or email (ebbm@traviscountytx.gov), it must also be sent by mail and received in the County Clerk's Office within four business days of your electronic submission. Mail to: Dana DeBeauvoir Travis County Clerk – Elections Division, PO Box 149325, Austin, TX 78714-9325. Or submit your application in person at the County Clerk's Office (5501 Airport Blvd. #100), before the first day of early voting, Monday, Oct. 18.

Q: How do I check the status of my ballot application?

A: Visit votetravis.com, scroll to the bottom of the page, and choose the "BBM Status" button.

Submitting Your Ballot

Q: I've received my ballot and I've filled it out. What's the deadline for turning it in?

A: Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by Nov. 3. Mail to the address above, or hand-deliver to the County Clerk's Office on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Q: If I apply for a ballot, can I still vote in person if I so decide? If so, what steps do I take?

A: Yes. If you already received a ballot, bring it to an early voting polling location to surrender it to an early voting clerk. You'll sign a form requesting cancellation of the ballot by mail and then vote normally at the polls. If you don't bring the mail ballot, you'll have to sign an affidavit saying you didn't mail in the ballot; you'll then vote provisionally.

Q: How do I vote if I don't receive my ballot in time?

A: You'll need to go to a polling location and fill out an affidavit (see above).

Follow our November 2021 general and special elections coverage at austinchronicle.com/elections.