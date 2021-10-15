New Police Chief Sends Signal With Stiff Discipline

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon has suspended two officers for failing to prevent a third officer from using a stun gun on a suspect who'd already been handcuffed.

Officers Eric Perez and Katherine Alzola were given 90-day suspensions – the most severe discipline available to Chacon short of firing the pair outright – for not following Austin Police Department standing orders that require officers to intercede when they observe their colleagues using excessive force, and to report that use of force promptly to their supervisors. Chacon found that Perez and Alzola also violated orders requiring them to activate their body-worn cameras and to file accurate incident reports.

Criminal justice advocates believe this may be the first time APD has publicly disciplined officers for failing to exercise their "duty to intervene." A spokesperson for the city's Office of Police Oversight said it has no record of such discipline dating back to its creation in 2018. The suspensions were announced in a pair of recently released memos that detail how Perez and Alzola, along with Officer James DeStaso, were called to an apartment off East Oltorf Street on March 12. After being invited inside, Perez recognized a man who had a warrant out for his arrest, referred to in the memos as "Mr. CJ."

When the officers tried to restrain Mr. CJ, he resisted and, in doing so, inadvertently handcuffed himself, according to the memos, which draw on still-unreleased body-camera footage to describe what happened next. An unnamed "Officer #4" arrives on scene and begins to strike Mr. CJ in the back with his baton. Perez alerts Officer #4 no fewer than seven times that the suspect has been restrained, by which point Officer #4 has moved on to deploy his stun gun repeatedly. However, Perez does not physically intervene.

Later, as the officers wait for a supervisor to arrive to conduct a routine review of the arrest, Alzola asks Perez to turn off his body camera so they may privately discuss the matter; the implication is that they got their stories straight about what they'd just witnessed. According to one memo, this is when Alzola learned from Perez that Mr. CJ had been handcuffed during the struggle. When the supervisor arrived, neither she nor Perez reported that Mr. CJ had been beaten and shocked while cuffed; their incident reports also omitted these details.

Perez and Alzola took full responsibility for their actions and inactions in subsequent meetings with their chain of command. When they return from suspension they will spend a year on probation, subject to being fired if they commit similar misconduct. The memos did not discuss the role DeStaso played in the incident, nor what discipline Officer #4 may face.

Austin Justice Coalition Executive Director Chas Moore says Chacon, whose appointment as chief was confirmed by City Council on Sept. 30, has sent a message with the 90-day suspensions. But Moore kept his optimism in check: "The last guy [former Chief Brian Manley] started out doing good stuff and then kind of let me down in the end, so I don't want to get too happy. But I do think this is an attempt to show the community that [Chacon is] not going to condone that type of behavior ... I think he wants to let people know that we're not going to be that type of police department anymore."