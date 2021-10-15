Headlines / Quote of the Week

No Vax Mandate for You: Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning all entities in Texas, including private businesses, from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees or customers. Abbott's order conflicts with President Joe Biden's plan to require all businesses with over 100 employees to require vaccination or weekly testing of all employees.

Election Now (Almost): In-person early voting in Austin's Nov. 2 election runs Oct. 18-29. Make a plan to get to the polls and find a polling site here or by calling 512/238-VOTE (8683). Find our endorsements of the propositions on the ballot here.

Speaking of Voting: The last day to request a vote by mail application for the Nov. 2 election is next Friday, Oct. 22 (received at the Travis County Clerk's Office, not postmarked). Don't forget: If you submit your application by fax or email, it must also be sent by mail and received in the clerk's office within four business days of your electronic submission (see instructions here).

Maps, Maps, Maps: Austin's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is in the final stages of redrawing City Council district boundaries to meet its Nov. 1 deadline. View visualizations of the approved map during the ICRC's final round of public forums on Sat., Oct. 16, Mon., Oct. 18, and Wed., Oct. 20 (see Civics).

House Bill 25, which seeks to ban Texan student-athletes from participating on UIL sports teams that don't align with their gender assigned at birth, was passed out of the Texas House Calendars Committee and is scheduled for a vote before the full House of Representatives today (Oct. 14). HB 25 is one of three anti-trans student-athlete bills moving through the Texas Legislature.

8 Can't Wait: According to a new report from the Office of Police Oversight, over 50% of people surveyed said police should use all available alternatives before using deadly force.

40 Acres x Twenty21: The University of Texas at Austin has purchased the Dobie Twenty21 private dorm near campus for student housing. The 27-story high rise accommodates 980 beds across 504 units and parking for more than 600 vehicles.

Adios Acevedo: After serving as the chief of the Miami Police Department for only six months, former Austin police Chief Art Acevedo is on his way out following his suspension by Miami City Manager Art Noriega, who said Acevedo failed to follow department protocols and made offensive comments.

Seeing Red: City crews will be painting the red transit lanes running on Lavaca Street Downtown between Fourth and 18th streets over the coming weeks.

Quote of the Week

"lol fuck acl."

– Musician Phoebe Bridgers’ tweet after her ACL Festival set was cut short on Sat., Oct. 9