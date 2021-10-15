Civics 101

Thursday 14

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN ISD BOARD INFORMATION SESSION The AISD Board of Trustees will receive an update on the district’s decision earlier this year to outsource financial and operational internal audits, among other discussion items. 5:30pm. AISD Central Office, 4000 S. I-35. austinisd.org/board.

TOOF ALBUM RELEASE PARTY The Other Ones Foundation celebrates its sonic collaboration with local artists. Proceeds benefit TOOF’s work providing services to Austin’s unhoused neighbors. 6-11pm. The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress. $10 suggested donation. toofound.org.

AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT HOMELESSNESS INVESTMENT PRIORITIES The city’s Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Grey shares an overview of how Austin proposes to invest $106.7 million in ARPA funding in its response to homelessness. Thu., Oct. 14 & Mon., Oct. 18, 6:30pm Online. Free (registration required). speakupaustin.org.

Friday 15

BUILDING BRIDGES COMMUNITY DIALOGUE MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) Program Specialist Myra McRoy Constable leads a presentation and community discussion. 9-10am. Online. Registration required. tcsheriff.org.

MARKETING ESSENTIALS WEBINAR Tips, tricks, and best practices to marketing your small business. 9am-4pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

Saturday 16

HORNSBY BEND BIRD WALK All levels of birders are invited to join the Travis Audubon Society for an exploration of Austin’s popular birding site. 7:30-11am. Hornsby Bend, 2210 FM 973 S.. Free. travisaudubon.org.

CLEAN LADY BIRD LAKE Join Keep Austin Beautiful to beautify the lake and its shoreline. 9-11am. Lady Bird Lake, Colorado River between Tom Miller Dam and Longhorn Dam, 512/974-6700. keepaustinbeautiful.org.

APH COMMUNITY HEALTH WORKER CAREER FAIR Austin Public Health is hiring community members who have deep connections to underserved and high-risk populations facing COVID-19 health disparities to help educate communities about the COVID-19 vaccine. People who are bilingual in any language are highly encouraged to apply. 10am-2pm. Montopolis Recreation Center, 1200 Montopolis. Free. austincityjobs.org.

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION PUBLIC FORUM Austin’s ICRC is in the final stages of redrawing City Council district boundaries to meet its Nov. 1 deadline. View visualizations of the approved map during the ICRC’s final round of public forums (Sat., Oct. 16; Mon., Oct. 18; and Wed., Oct. 20). 11am-1pm. South Austin Recreation Center, 1100 Cumberland. speakupaustin.org/city-of-austin-redistricting.

Sunday 17

Monday 18

NOVEMBER 2021 GENERAL AND SPECIAL ELECTIONS EARLY VOTING Make a plan to get to the polls and find a polling site online or by calling 512/238-VOTE (8683). Learn about the local propositions on the ballot on the Chronicle’s elections page. Oct. 18-29. Anywhere you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION PUBLIC FORUM Austin’s ICRC is in the final stages of redrawing City Council district boundaries to meet its Nov. 1 deadline. View visualizations of the approved map during the ICRC’s final round of public forums (Sat., Oct. 16; Mon., Oct. 18; and Wed., Oct. 20). 6-8pm. Online. Registration required. speakupaustin.org/city-of-austin-redistricting.

AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT HOMELESSNESS INVESTMENT PRIORITIES The city’s Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Grey shares an overview of how Austin proposes to invest $106.7 million in ARPA funding in its response to homelessness. Thu., Oct. 14 & Mon., Oct. 18, 6:30pm Online. Free (registration required). speakupaustin.org.

Tuesday 19

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Travis County Commissioners Court, 700 Lavaca, 512/854-9020. traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

INSPIRE THE FUTURE Evan Smith, CEO and co-founder of Texas Tribune, interviews Austin ISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde. Questions? Email austinedfund@austinisd.org. Noon. Online. Free. austinedfund.org.

SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION (SBA) ALTERNATIVE FINANCING Find out what resources are available to small businesses. Noon-1:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

LGBTBE ROUNDTABLE For LGBTQIA businesses in Texas: Join LGTBTE-certified businesses from across the state to learn more about doing business with suppliers. 3-4:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). fb.com/austinlgbtbiz.

AISD BRAIN POWER SERIES Join Austin ISD’s Parent Engagement Support Office and the AISD Brain Lab Team to learn strategies that can help families better support students at home. 5-5:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). austinisd.org.

POSTCARD WRITING WITH SW AUSTIN BLUE ACTION DEMOCRATS Write postcards to help spark voter enthusiasm heading into the 2022 election cycle. 5:30-7:30pm. Doc's Backyard, 5207 Brodie #100, Sunset Valley. blueactiondems.com/swatx.

ZILKER PARK VISION PLAN COMMUNITY MEETING The Parks and Recreation Department will share design alternatives for the park’s future restoration and development which aim to improve mobility and transportation, programming, environmental features, historical resources, and more. The Zilker Park Vision Plan is the first comprehensive planning initiative to encompass the park’s 350 acres and associated facilities. 6pm. FB Live. fb.com/austincityparks.

Wednesday 20

REIMERS RANCH PARK WILD WEEKDAY BIRD WALK All levels of birders are invited to join birder Jeffrey Jackson and the Travis Audubon Society for a 2-3 mile birding walk. The walk is free, but a $3-5 entry fee per person is required to enter Reimers Ranch. 7:30-9:30am. Milton Reimers Ranch Park, Hamilton Pool Road (1 mile east of the Pedernales River), Travis County, 512/854-7275. Free (registration required). travisaudubon.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: MANOR Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Wednesdays, 8am-5pm 600 W. Carrie Manor St., Manor. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS WORKSHOP: ENGLISH Austin ISD’s Parent Engagement Support Office and SAFE Alliance host a community conversation about the greater awareness of domestic violence. 9-10am. Online. austinisd.org.

FAIR CHANCE HIRING WORKSHOP: HOUSING DISCRIMINATION EDUCATION This workshop focuses on educating community members on housing discrimination and the Housing Authority criminal background review process. 1-2:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov.

IMAGINE AUSTIN SPEAKER SERIES: PROJECT CONNECT “ASK ME ANYTHING” WEBINAR Come prepared with your questions to ask the Project Connect engineering and design team. 5-6pm. Online. austintexas.gov/department/imagine-austin-speaker-series.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS WORKSHOP: SPANISH Austin ISD’s Parent Engagement Support Office and SAFE Alliance host a community conversation about the greater awareness of domestic violence. 6-7pm. Online. austinisd.org.

DEMOCRACY AT WORK: IMPROVE YOUR DAILY WORK LIFE WITH COOPERATIVE MANAGEMENT Workshop covering the main building blocks and questions to ask when choosing a structure for your business, as well as what it may look like to transition from a more typical structure to a cooperative one. 6-8pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION PUBLIC FORUM Austin’s ICRC is in the final stages of redrawing City Council district boundaries to meet its Nov. 1 deadline. View visualizations of the approved map during the ICRC’s final round of public forums (Sat., Oct. 16; Mon., Oct. 18; and Wed., Oct. 20). 6-8pm. Dell Jewish Community Center, 7300 Hart. speakupaustin.org/city-of-austin-redistricting.

Thursday 21

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov.

HELP FOR YOUR LGBTQIA SMALL BUSINESS Queer biz owners are invited to attend this free webinar covering programs and services available from the SBA and how to receive LGBTBE certification from the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC). 10-11:30am. Online. Free (registration required). fb.com/austinlgbtbiz.

SHORT-TERM RENTAL WEBINAR Learn about the ordinances and application process of Austin’s Type 1 owner-occupied short-term rental license. 11am. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN LGBTQ QUALITY OF STUDY TOWN HALL Join the Austin LGBTQIA Quality of Life Study working group for an update and discussion about the city’s first-ever LGBTQIA QoL Study and what it means for queer Austinites and organizations. Noon. Online. Registration required. austintexas.gov/lgbtq.

TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF COLLEGIATE REGISTRARS AND ADMISSIONS OFFICERS (TACRAO) COLLEGE FAIR AISD high school seniors will have the opportunity to meet with over 100 local and national college and university representatives. Students must preregister with their college and career campus representatives. 1-3pm. Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook. Free (preregistration required). austinisd.org.

AUSTIN LGBT(QIA) CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HAPPY HOUR Network with Austin’s queer business community. Also, don’t forget to bring your face mask: Attendees will be required to mask up unless eating or drinking. 5pm. B.D. Riley's Irish Pub, Free. fb.com/austinlgbtbiz.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

ACL ZILKER PARK ACCESS Beginning Sept. 20, the Parks and Recreation Department will close Zilker Park and select roads and street lanes in preparation for the Austin City Limits Music Festival (Oct. 1-3 & 8-10). View the city’s interactive map for more details and a schedule of park and road closures. Sept. 20-Oct. 17 Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Rd.. austintexas.gov/page/pard-facilities-closures.

TRANSPORTATION CRITERIA MANUAL UPDATE The TCM defines the rules, requirements, and technical guidelines for building mobility infrastructure in Austin. The city’s Transportation Department has worked to update the manual over the past two years; the current draft of the revised TCM is available for public review now through Nov. 1. Deadline: Nov. 1 Online. austintexas.gov/street-design.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN SURVEY Austin Transportation Department seeks community members’ feedback on three new policy changes to the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan, the city’s first comprehensive, multimodal transportation plan. Online. austintexas.gov/asmp.

TPWD COMMUNITY OUTDOOR OUTREACH PROGRAM GRANT TPWD’s CO-OP grants provide funding to tax-exempt organizations for programming that engages under-served populations in TPWD mission-oriented outdoor recreation, conservation, and environmental education activities. Deadline: Nov. 1 Online. tpwd.texas.gov.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

ARC OF THE CAPITAL AREA WILDFLOWER PROGRAM In collaboration with Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, The Arc offers classes for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities focusing on social-emotional growth, vocational studies, life skills, active recreation, and Texas nature. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am-2pm Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse. $150-300 per month. arcaustin.org/wildflower.

DRIVE SAFE 2 SAVE COMPETITION Safe 2 Save, in partnership with Austin Transportation’s Vision Zero program, is hosting a competition to find Austin’s “safest driver” to discourage distracted driving and phone use. The competition features weekly cash prizes of $500, with the top three winners receiving prizes at the end. Through Oct. 15 safe2save.org/greater-austin-safe-driving-competition/.

FORD BUILD TO CONNECT This multiday outdoor event includes displays of Ford’s all-electric F-150 Lightning truck and Mustang Mach-E SUV models. Oct. 15-24. Mon.-Fri., noon-9pm; Sat.-Sun., 9am-8pm Republic Square, 422 Guadalupe, 512/381-1147. Free. fordautoshows.com/built-to-connect.

LEGALLINE Call 512/472-8303 for free legal advice concerning family law, criminal matters, traffic problems, consumer issues, landlord/tenant issues, and employment law. Attorneys who are bilingual (English/Spanish) are also available. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/WIC.