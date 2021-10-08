Civics 101

Thursday 7

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

APPOINTMENTS PROJECT WORKSHOP Women who are interested in serving on city boards and commissions are invited to attend public training sessions hosted by Council Member Alison Alter (Oct. 7) and Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Harper-Madison (Oct. 29). Noon. Online. Free (registration required). united-we.org/ap-overview.

Friday 8

Saturday 9

POP-UP BEER GARDEN ON THE TRAIL Enjoy local beers, live music, and bites, with proceeds benefiting the Trail Foundation. Sat.-Sun., Oct. 9-10, noon-7pm Sand Beach Park, 111 Sandra Muraida Way. $10-70. thetrailfoundation.org/beergarden.

CIVIL RIGHTS ATX: COMBATING HATE VIOLENCE IN THE AAPI COMMUNITY Austin’s Office of Civil Rights Office and the Austin Police Department discuss hate crimes and hate bias towards the Asian American Pacific Islander community and ways the city is working to combat discrimination. 2-4pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov.

Sunday 10

Monday 11

CAMPO TRANSPORTATION POLICY BOARD MEETING The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) Transportation Policy Board oversees the organization's transportation programming. 2pm. Online; in-person: Junior League of Austin Community Impact Center, 5330 Bluffstone. campotexas.org.

AUSTIN ORGANIC GARDENERS CLUB MEETING John Dromgoole, founder of the Natural Gardener, will discuss why it's important now more than ever to grow our own food. He’ll explain the differences between a kitchen garden and a food garden, how to start a food garden, and ways to encourage others to do the same. Second Mondays, 7pm Online via Zoom. www.fb.com/austinorganicgardeners.

Tuesday 12

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Travis County Commissioners Court, 700 Lavaca, 512/854-9020. traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

MYATX COMMUNITY MEETING Learn about Austin’s new citywide smart water meter program benefits and have your questions answered. 6pm. Online. myatxwater.org.

Wednesday 13

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: MANOR Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Wednesdays, 8am-5pm 600 W. Carrie Manor St., Manor. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS WORKSHOP: ENGLISH Austin ISD’s Parent Engagement Support Office and SAFE Alliance host a community conversation about the greater awareness of domestic violence. 9-10am. Online. austinisd.org.

PRACTICAL TOOLS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SOLIDARITY ECONOMY This class addresses business planning, governance, incorporation process, and financing for enterprises grounded in equity and justice. 1-3pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS WORKSHOP: SPANISH Austin ISD’s Parent Engagement Support Office and SAFE Alliance host a community conversation about the greater awareness of domestic violence. 6-7pm. Online. austinisd.org.

Thursday 14

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

ACL ZILKER PARK ACCESS Beginning Sept. 20, the Parks and Recreation Department will close Zilker Park and select roads and street lanes in preparation for the Austin City Limits Music Festival (Oct. 1-3 & 8-10). View the city’s interactive map for more details and a schedule of park and road closures. Sept. 20-Oct. 17 Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Rd.. austintexas.gov/page/pard-facilities-closures.

SOUTH PLEASANT VALLEY ROAD IMPROVEMENTS SURVEY The city is gathering comments from residents about how they currently use South Pleasant Valley Road between St. Elmo Road and Onion Creek Park and how they would like to use the road to help guide future changes to the corridor. Deadline: Oct. 10 Online. data.austintexas.gov/stories/s/South-Pleasant-Valley-Road/b375-n8jt/.

TRANSPORTATION CRITERIA MANUAL UPDATE The TCM defines the rules, requirements, and technical guidelines for building mobility infrastructure in Austin. The city’s Transportation Department has worked to update the manual over the past two years; the current draft of the revised TCM is available for public review now through Nov. 1. Deadline: Nov. 1 Online. austintexas.gov/street-design.

AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN SURVEY Austin Transportation Department seeks community members’ feedback on three new policy changes to the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan, the city’s first comprehensive, multimodal transportation plan. Online. austintexas.gov/asmp.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

ARC OF THE CAPITAL AREA WILDFLOWER PROGRAM In collaboration with Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, The Arc offers classes for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities focusing on social-emotional growth, vocational studies, life skills, active recreation, and Texas nature. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am-2pm Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse. $150-300 per month. arcaustin.org/wildflower.

DRIVE SAFE 2 SAVE COMPETITION Safe 2 Save, in partnership with Austin Transportation’s Vision Zero program, is hosting a competition to find Austin’s “safest driver” to discourage distracted driving and phone use. The competition features weekly cash prizes of $500, with the top three winners receiving prizes at the end. Through Oct. 15 safe2save.org/greater-austin-safe-driving-competition/.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/WIC.

LEGALLINE Call 512/472-8303 for free legal advice concerning family law, criminal matters, traffic problems, consumer issues, landlord/tenant issues, and employment law. Attorneys who are bilingual (English/Spanish) are also available. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.