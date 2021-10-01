Travis County Voter Registration Deadline Is Oct. 4

The deadline to register to vote in the November 2 general election is Mon., Oct. 4 (in-person early voting runs Oct. 18-29). If you're a Travis County resident not yet registered to vote (find out at votetravis.com), you can still register in person at the Travis County Tax Office (5501 Airport Blvd.), or mail a completed application to the Voter Registrar, PO Box 149327, Austin, TX 78714-9327. Find an application at tax-office.traviscountytx.gov/voters/registration. Applications must be postmarked or received by Oct. 4.

If you've moved within Travis County or changed your name since you registered to vote, update your registration at txapps.texas.gov/tolapp/sos/SOSACManager.Visit our Election Central for the latest from the campaign trail: austinchronicle.com/elections.