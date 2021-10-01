Headlines / Quote of the Week

This Week in COVID: Austin and Travis County entered Stage 4 of the local COVID-19 Risk-Based Guidelines for the first time since July. Austin Public Health recommends fully vaccinated individuals wear a face mask while attending indoor gatherings, dining, traveling, and shopping, in addition to masking up at outdoor gatherings if they're unable to socially distance. Partially or unvaccinated people should avoid nonessential gatherings, travel, dining, and shopping.

Back to Biz: City Council returns to the dais on Thursday, Sept. 30, for the first time in almost four weeks with a packed 165-item agenda addressing the adoption of the Austin Climate Equity Plan and proceeds from Zilker Park's Zilker Eagle miniature train, among other business. Read more.

Affirming Abortion: ACCESS Council Member Paige Ellis is sponsoring the "Abortion Access Resolution" to allocate resources within the city's Law Department to investigate and pursue legal support of current lawsuits challenging Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. This may mean providing amicus support for plaintiffs suing Texas, but it does not provide direct legal support to anyone seeking an abortion.

Toxic Algae, Again: People and pets should not swim or ingest water in Barton Creek near Sculpture Falls, following the discovery of a the cylindrospermopsin toxin at the site near MoPac and Loop 360. Those who believe they have been exposed should seek medical treatment immediately and report any illness to 311.

The E-Street Fleet: The Capital Metro Board of Directors approved the purchase of 197 new electric buses – the nation's largest electric vehicle procurement to date. The new buses will expand the fleet for the new Expo Center and Pleasant Valley MetroRapid lines as called for in Project Connect.

Step Away From the Car: For the first 10 days of October, Austin Police will be enforcing its No Refusal Program, which allows jurisdictions to obtain blood sample search warrants from suspected impaired drivers who refuse breath or blood tests. Following those 10 days, APD will enforce the strategy four days every week, plus additional holidays and special events, through the end of September 2022.

Petition Over Troubled Water: Environmental organizations filed a petition with the Environmental Protection Agency to "de-delegate" the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality as the state's water permitting authority. The petitioners, including Save Our Springs Alliance and Clean Water Action, argue TCEQ has failed to adequately protect waterways from pollution through its permit review process.

Quote of the Week

"The message today from our community faith leaders is clear: Trans people are loved and matter."

– Andrea Nicolette Segovia, policy and field coordinator for Transgender Education Network of Texas, at Sept. 29’s “Faithful Healing” event for the trans community at the Capitol